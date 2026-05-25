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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Massive Lie' at the Heart of Meghan Markle's Latest As Ever Product Drop

Photo of Meghan Markle and Love at First Light candle
Source: Asever.com; Mega

Meghan Markle's As Ever is once again hot water.

May 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is being accused of peddling a "massive lie" at the center of her latest As Ever launch after unveiling a $64 scented candle inspired by her wedding to Prince Harry – despite long-running claims she once complained St George’s Chapel smelled "musty" ahead of the ceremony.

Critics say the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is attempting to romanticize a royal occasion she allegedly wanted sprayed with an air freshener before guests arrived.

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New Luxury Candle Sparks Royal Backlash

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Photo of Love at First Light
Source: asever.com

The candle description referenced the couple's May 19 wedding date.

Markle recently marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Harry, 41, by posting 24 previously unseen photographs from their 2018 Windsor wedding celebrations on Instagram – before promoting a new As Ever candle called Love at First Light.

The product carries the number 519 in reference to the couple’s May 19 wedding date at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and is described as being inspired by "the ease and joy" of the day.

But Markle's latest brand launch has reignited criticism surrounding the Sussexes' commercial ventures since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and agreeing not to use their HRH status for profit-driven projects.

A product description on the As Ever website for the new candle states: "This signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories – her wedding day, May 19th."

Another promotional message on Instagram said: "The feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter. Celebrating 8 years of our founder and Prince Harry’s love story."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Musty Smelling Chapel'

Photo of St George’s Chapel
Source: Mega

Insiders recalled the big fuss over the chapel smelling musty in 2018.

But royal insiders told us the branding dramatically jars with reports that Markle previously wanted atomizers used inside the chapel because she disliked its scent.

One royal source said, "People vividly remember the fuss over the chapel smelling musty, so the idea that Meghan is now selling a candle supposedly inspired by her love of that day feels completely absurd. Critics see it as rewriting history for commercial purposes."

Another insider added: "There are those inside Palace circles who think turning one of the monarchy’s most globally watched occasions into luxury merchandise crosses a line. The candle is being viewed as another example of personal royal moments becoming commercial assets.

"And to add insult to injury, Meghan is now basically lying about how she felt about her wedding day, saying it reminds her of beautiful scents, when the whole thing was really overshadowed by the musty smell she smelt in the ancient church where she got married."

"If she really wanted to be truthful, she would release a candle that smells of dust and mold." the source noted.

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Palace Staff 'Taken Aback' By Alleged Fragrance Request

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Markle requested fragrance atomizers inside St George's Chapel.

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Claims about the chapel first emerged in reports alleging Markle requested staff spray fragrance around St George’s Chapel before guests arrived.

A source said: 'Meghan is said to have been unimpressed by the natural smell inside St George’s Chapel and felt the centuries-old building carried what she considered a stale, slightly damp odor.

"She thought the atmosphere lacked the fresh feel she had envisioned for such a high-profile ceremony, even though staff regarded the scent as entirely normal for a historic place of worship visited by generations of royals."

The insider added, "There was a proposal from Meghan's team for aides to move through the chapel shortly before guests arrived using fragrance atomizers to lightly perfume the air. Palace staff were apparently taken aback by the idea because the chapel is viewed as one of the royal family’s most sacred and historic venues, and there was a feeling among officials that artificially scenting the building ahead of a royal wedding would have been unnecessary and inappropriate."

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Buckingham Palace officials rejected the controversial scenting request

Buckingham Palace officials are said to have rejected Markle's alleged request, insisting the historic chapel – used for royal weddings, funerals and housing the Royal Vault – did not require perfuming.

As Ever has become central to Meghan’s post-royal business ambitions.

The lifestyle company describes itself online as "more than a brand – it’s a love language" and sells products inspired by cooking, entertaining, and hostessing.

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