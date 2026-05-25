EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Massive Lie' at the Heart of Meghan Markle's Latest As Ever Product Drop

Markle recently marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Harry, 41, by posting 24 previously unseen photographs from their 2018 Windsor wedding celebrations on Instagram – before promoting a new As Ever candle called Love at First Light.

The product carries the number 519 in reference to the couple’s May 19 wedding date at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and is described as being inspired by "the ease and joy" of the day.

But Markle's latest brand launch has reignited criticism surrounding the Sussexes' commercial ventures since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and agreeing not to use their HRH status for profit-driven projects.

A product description on the As Ever website for the new candle states: "This signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories – her wedding day, May 19th."

Another promotional message on Instagram said: "The feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter. Celebrating 8 years of our founder and Prince Harry’s love story."