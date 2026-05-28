EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Keeping Hijacking Diary' So They Can 'Overshadow Senior Royals' Every Public Move'
May 27 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh accusations from royal insiders they deliberately time public announcements and appearances to overshadow senior members of the Royal Family, with critics telling RadarOnline.com the couple now operate what palace aides privately describe as a "hijacking diary."
The latest controversy erupted after Harry, 41, and his ex-Suits actress wife, Markle, 44, released romantic photographs celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary while King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, were carrying out a high-profile three-day visit to Northern Ireland.
'There is Enormous Frustration in Some Palace Circle'
The timing reignited longstanding tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace, where some aides reportedly believe the couple repeatedly seek to redirect media attention toward themselves during important royal engagements.
A royal source told us: "There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves."
The insider added: "Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities."
The criticism comes six years after Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, where they have since built careers around media production, philanthropy, and political advocacy.
Relations with the monarchy have remained strained through public disputes over security, interviews criticizing royal life, and repeated disagreements about the couple's role within the institution.
Suspicious Timing With Anniversary Posts During King Charles' Ireland Tour
Another source close to palace operations said staff were particularly irritated by the anniversary release coinciding with Charles' Northern Ireland engagements.
They added: "The timing of the release of their eighth wedding anniversary photographs during Charles and Camilla's Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately. Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California."
Royal insiders also pointed to a growing list of incidents they claim diverted attention away from senior royals.
Harry's recent article discussing a "divided Britain" appeared during Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, carrying out a heavily publicized visit to Italy.
Earlier this year, Harry also traveled to Ukraine on the eve of Charles's state visit to the United States, prompting comparisons with the humanitarian work of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died aged 36 in 1997.
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One palace insider said: "There are advisors around the King who genuinely believe Harry is trying to rebuild relevance in Britain through carefully staged interventions tied to emotional causes."
The source added: "The feeling among critics is that every speech, article or appearance has become part of a broader image rehabilitation campaign for Harry, but it is clashing badly with the public efforts of the rest of the royal family, and there is now a barbed joke among palace aides Harry and Meghan have a secret 'hijacking diary' listing upcoming royal engagements so they can try and launch something to overshadow or at least steal the limelight from their every public move.
"They think they will appear relevant by appearing in headlines at the same time as an official royal engagement."
Despite the criticism, sources close to Harry insist he remains deeply committed to issues including veterans' welfare, mental health, environmentalism, and support for Ukraine.
Allies argue he no longer believes royal protocol should prevent him from speaking openly on global matters and say his activism reflects many of the same instincts long associated with Charles.
A source said, "At their core, Harry and King Charles are actually very similar personalities. Both are emotional, deeply passionate about causes, and willing to speak publicly about issues they believe matter, even if it attracts criticism."
"There is a belief among people close to the family that Harry inherited a lot of his father's instinct for activism and public advocacy," the insider noted.
Tensions between Harry and the Palace remain unresolved ahead of his expected return to Britain later this year for preparations linked to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, while his legal dispute with the UK Home Office over police protection for himself, Markle, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, also continues.