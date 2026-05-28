EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Keeping Hijacking Diary' So They Can 'Overshadow Senior Royals' Every Public Move'

The timing reignited longstanding tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace, where some aides reportedly believe the couple repeatedly seek to redirect media attention toward themselves during important royal engagements.

A royal source told us: "There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves."

The insider added: "Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities."

The criticism comes six years after Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, where they have since built careers around media production, philanthropy, and political advocacy.

Relations with the monarchy have remained strained through public disputes over security, interviews criticizing royal life, and repeated disagreements about the couple's role within the institution.