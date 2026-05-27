EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Demands Secret Grand Jury Transcripts in Minnesota Case Amid 'Misconduct' Claims — As Feds Were Blocked Twice From Obtaining Search Warrants
May 27 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon intensified his legal war with federal prosecutors by demanding the release of grand jury transcripts tied to his controversial Minnesota church protest case, while newly unsealed court filings revealed judges blocked the government’s search warrant attempts against him not once, but twice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Radar can confirm Lemon's attorneys filed a new motion accusing the Justice Department of pursuing what they described as an unfounded criminal prosecution while seeking disclosure of secret grand jury proceedings connected to the case.
Don Lemon Legal War Details
Radar obtained the bombshell filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.
The filing titled, Don Lemon's Notice of Supplemental Authority in Support of His Motions for Disclosure of Grand Jury Proceedings, argues that recent court developments have undermined any assumption that federal prosecutors properly handled the case behind closed doors.
The presumption of regularity no longer holds, Lemon's legal team wrote while citing multiple recent cases involving alleged DOJ misconduct and improper grand jury tactics.
The dramatic filing arrived just one day after a federal judge unsealed records showing prosecutors secretly pursued five search warrant applications tied to the broader anti-ICE church protest investigation stemming from demonstrations earlier this year at Cities Church in St. Paul.
Inside Don Lemon's Arrest
Lemon was arrested after attending the protest, though his legal team insisted he was acting in a journalistic capacity while covering the demonstration. CNN later blasted the arrest as deeply concerning.
According to the newly unsealed filings obtained by Radar, prosecutors first submitted five warrant applications in February, but the court declined to approve them and issued a written order under seal explaining the decision.
Federal prosecutors later revised and resubmitted four of the warrant applications in March, only to have the court reject them a second time.
Warrants Specifically Targeted 'The Don Lemon Show'
U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Docherty found that three of the proposed warrants raised concerns under the Privacy Protection Act, a federal law designed to protect journalists and documentary materials from certain government searches, while another application failed to establish probable cause entirely.
Even more explosive, Lemon's attorneys revealed the blocked warrants specifically targeted data connected to The Don Lemon Show YouTube channel as well as cellphone information tied to several defendants in the case.
In these search warrants, sought weeks after the indictment in this case, Magistrate Judge Docherty held that the government did not establish probable cause to believe that evidence of a crime would be found in the places to be searched, Lemon's attorneys wrote.
Lemon has continued maintaining that he was engaged in constitutionally protected journalistic activity during the protest, which sparked national backlash and fierce political debate following his arrest earlier this year.
The latest disclosures add another layer to the escalating courtroom clash, with Lemon's legal team now pointing to the rejected warrants as evidence that federal investigators repeatedly failed to meet legal standards while pursuing information tied to his reporting activities.