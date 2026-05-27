EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Demands Secret Grand Jury Transcripts in Minnesota Case Amid 'Misconduct' Claims — As Feds Were Blocked Twice From Obtaining Search Warrants

Radar obtained the bombshell filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

The filing titled, Don Lemon's Notice of Supplemental Authority in Support of His Motions for Disclosure of Grand Jury Proceedings, argues that recent court developments have undermined any assumption that federal prosecutors properly handled the case behind closed doors.

The presumption of regularity no longer holds, Lemon's legal team wrote while citing multiple recent cases involving alleged DOJ misconduct and improper grand jury tactics.

The dramatic filing arrived just one day after a federal judge unsealed records showing prosecutors secretly pursued five search warrant applications tied to the broader anti-ICE church protest investigation stemming from demonstrations earlier this year at Cities Church in St. Paul.