A Royal Mess: King Charles Gets Hit With Seagull Poop During Awkward Northern Ireland Visit
May 20 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
King Charles III has proven he's a pro when it comes to keeping calm and carrying on, even after the monarch was pooped on by a rogue seagull during a public appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old was carrying out duties on a visit to the seaside town of Newcastle, Northern Ireland, on May 20, when the bird flew over and left its droppings on the king's jacket.
Getting Hit by Seagull Droppings Doesn't Slow Down King Charles
Charles didn't let the white stain on the back of his custom blazer slow him down as he went about greeting well-wishers while turning down a chance to change clothes
The monarch even laughed off the embarrassing mishap after locals spotted the mark, with one woman joking Charles had received "a very Ulster greeting" courtesy of the seagulls circling the Irish Sea town.
The nature-loving king showed his sense of humor about the bird dropping mishap, telling fans as he shook hands, "At least it didn't land on my head!"
'He Dealt With It Perfectly'
After the video hit X, fans were impressed with how cool and smooth Charles handled getting pooped on from above.
"He dealt with it perfectly, and the kids’ excitement when he shook their hands is adorable," one royal lover gushed.
"Nothing unfortunate about it, quite the opposite. It's a sign of good fortune & prosperity!" a second user noted.
"It’s actually considered good luck when a bird poops on you. Go figure," a third person agreed, while a fourth fan cheered, "Even the seagulls wanted to meet the king."
King Charles Back to Work in U.K. After Spectacular U.S. Tour
After greeting the well-wishers along the coast, Charles appeared to have changed into a similarly colored suit so the other one could be cleaned of the bird droppings, as the stain wasn't visible on stops as his day went on.
The king visited The Pantry food bank, where he helped assemble a box of necessities, including bread, eggs, toiletries, and other items, for patrons in need, telling the volunteers, "You are all very special people; what you do is so important."
Charles also stopped by the Newcastle Community Cinema, a beloved grassroots movie house launched by local film buffs in 2008 that has since transformed into a bustling social hub for the town’s roughly 8,000 residents.
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Small Town Visit a Far Cry From High-Profile U.S. Tour
The low-key outing was a world away from the pomp and pageantry of Charles and Queen Camilla’s recent U.S. visit, where the royal couple took center stage during celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.
The duo visited the White House on three of the four days to warm welcomes by self-proclaimed royal admirer Donald Trump and his wife, Melania
The president hosted a state dinner for the monarch, complete with a white-tie dress code and elegant gowns for female attendees.
Charles gave a speech praising the two nations' longstanding ties and even presented the Commander-in-Chief with the original brass bell from the Royal Navy World War II submarine, the HMS Trump.
The king cheekily told the president, "May it stand as a testimony to our nation's shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring."
Charles and Camilla were also feted at a glamorous New York City party for The King's Trust, with a celebrity crowd including Vogue Global editor Anna Wintour, domestic diva Martha Stewart, singer Lionel Richie, and designer Donatella Versace.