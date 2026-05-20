Selena Gomez Signs Up for X-Rated Movie: Former Disney Star Ditches Wholesome Image in Boldest Career Move Yet

Titled The Origin of the World with Oscar-nominated director Brady Corbet at the helm, the movie is said to unfold in the 1970s, with Corbet previously teasing he was making an "X-rated" feature in a 2025 interview.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he said: "The film spans from the 19th century into the present day – it's just predominantly focused on the '70s. The film is really, really genre-defying."

During a masterclass at Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, Blanchett revealed that she is "about to work with Brady Corbet on a film," which also reunites her with Fassbender, with whom she starred in the 2025 psychological thriller Black Dog.