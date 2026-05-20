Selena Gomez Signs Up for X-Rated Movie: Former Disney Star Ditches Wholesome Image in Boldest Career Move Yet
May 20 2026, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez is set to star in a raunchy X-rated movie in her boldest career move yet, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Disney starlet, 33, has reportedly been cast alongside Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in the film, which is rumored to be four hours long.
Racy Movie 'Set In 70s'
Titled The Origin of the World with Oscar-nominated director Brady Corbet at the helm, the movie is said to unfold in the 1970s, with Corbet previously teasing he was making an "X-rated" feature in a 2025 interview.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he said: "The film spans from the 19th century into the present day – it's just predominantly focused on the '70s. The film is really, really genre-defying."
During a masterclass at Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, Blanchett revealed that she is "about to work with Brady Corbet on a film," which also reunites her with Fassbender, with whom she starred in the 2025 psychological thriller Black Dog.
First Major Release Since 'Emilia Pérez'
The Origin of the World will be Gomez's first feature film since the widely acclaimed 2024 crime musical Emilia Pérez, which made history with 13 Oscar nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards – the most nominations for a non-English-language film.
In between projects, Gomez has been busy filming season 6 of her hit series Only Murders in the Building while also settling into married life with her new husband, Benny Blanco.
RadarOnline.com recently told how the couple — who tied the knot in September — want to start a family ASAP, according to pals, and they're exploring every option.
Baby Plans
Insiders revealed the actress and music producer Blanco, 37 – who wed in September – are considering surrogacy and adoption.
"Bring up the subject of starting a family with Benny or Selena, and you hear the same sense of urgency from both of them. They want this to happen now, not later," shared a source.
"They are in total agreement that it would be a mistake to wait to have kids. They've thoroughly investigated surrogacy and adoption, and they're polling friends who have already been through each process."
Gomez, founder of the makeup line Rare Beauty, has been open about the health issues that prevent her from carrying her own child.
The singer has had a kidney transplant linked to her lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder, and takes medication to treat her bipolar disorder.
"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," revealed Gomez, whose mother, Mandy Teefey, was adopted.
"I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are possibilities for me."
The source added: "Selena and Benny are going into this process with a lot of optimism and hope. Everyone in their circle is predicting they'll have a baby before the year is over."