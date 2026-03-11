EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Already All In For Creating Family' — And They Are 'Exploring Every Option'

"Bring up the subject of starting a family with Benny or Selena and you hear the same sense of urgency from both of them. They want this to happen now, not later," shared a source.

"They are in total agreement that it would be a mistake to wait to have kids. They've thoroughly investigated surrogacy and adoption and they're polling friends who have already been through each process."

Gomez, founder of the makeup line Rare Beauty, has been open about the health issues that prevent her from carrying her own child.

The singer has had a kidney transplant linked to her lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder, and takes medication to treat her bipolar disorder.