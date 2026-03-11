Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Selena Gomez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Already All In For Creating Family' — And They Are 'Exploring Every Option'

selena gomez benny blanco creating family exploring options
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are all in on creating a family and exploring every option together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco want to start a family ASAP, according to pals, and they're exploring every option, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders revealed the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, and music producer Blanco, 37 – who wed in September – are considering surrogacy and adoption.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Health

Article continues below advertisement
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are said to be urgently exploring surrogacy and adoption.
Source: MEGA

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are said to be urgently exploring surrogacy and adoption.

Article continues below advertisement

"Bring up the subject of starting a family with Benny or Selena and you hear the same sense of urgency from both of them. They want this to happen now, not later," shared a source.

"They are in total agreement that it would be a mistake to wait to have kids. They've thoroughly investigated surrogacy and adoption and they're polling friends who have already been through each process."

Gomez, founder of the makeup line Rare Beauty, has been open about the health issues that prevent her from carrying her own child.

The singer has had a kidney transplant linked to her lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder, and takes medication to treat her bipolar disorder.

Article continues below advertisement

Gomez Embraces Surrogacy and Adoption

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Lily Collins, Audrey Hepburn

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins 'Massively Overjoyed' by Blessing From Audrey Hepburn's Family Over Her Playing Movie Icon — Amid Anorexia Fears for Actress

Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna 'Going Godfather II' With Security After Shocking Home Shooting

Article continues below advertisement
Mandy Teefey was referenced as Gomez discussed health limits on pregnancy while promoting family plans after her marriage to Blanco.
Source: MEGA

Mandy Teefey was referenced as Gomez discussed health limits on pregnancy while promoting family plans after her marriage to Blanco.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," revealed Gomez, whose mother, Mandy Teefey, was adopted.

"I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are possibilities for me."

The source added: "Selena and Benny are going into this process with a lot of optimism and hope. Everyone in their circle is predicting they'll have a baby before the year is over."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.