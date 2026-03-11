EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Already All In For Creating Family' — And They Are 'Exploring Every Option'
March 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco want to start a family ASAP, according to pals, and they're exploring every option, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders revealed the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, and music producer Blanco, 37 – who wed in September – are considering surrogacy and adoption.
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Health
"Bring up the subject of starting a family with Benny or Selena and you hear the same sense of urgency from both of them. They want this to happen now, not later," shared a source.
"They are in total agreement that it would be a mistake to wait to have kids. They've thoroughly investigated surrogacy and adoption and they're polling friends who have already been through each process."
Gomez, founder of the makeup line Rare Beauty, has been open about the health issues that prevent her from carrying her own child.
The singer has had a kidney transplant linked to her lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder, and takes medication to treat her bipolar disorder.
Gomez Embraces Surrogacy and Adoption
"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," revealed Gomez, whose mother, Mandy Teefey, was adopted.
"I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are possibilities for me."
The source added: "Selena and Benny are going into this process with a lot of optimism and hope. Everyone in their circle is predicting they'll have a baby before the year is over."