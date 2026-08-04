Fox News' Jesse Watters Threatens to 'Boycott' Segment as He Rages 'This Isn't a News Story'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Jesse Watters has called a foul on his network's coverage of a controversy in the WNBA, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Fox News host admitted he was ready to "boycott" a segment discussing transgender women competing in sports on Monday's edition of The Five, raging that it wasn't a worthy news story.
Sophie Cunningham Reignites the Debate over Transgender Athletes in Sports
The growing debate over transgender women's roles in sports has seemingly split players of the all-woman basketball league.
In a July 21 ESPN profile, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sparked outrage after she spoke out against transgender women competing on women's teams.
Cunningham stated that "biological men" should not compete in female sports to protect young girls. She later doubled down, calling her stance "common sense."
In the days since, crowded rallies have formed outside Fever games with activists on both sides. Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer-turned-far-right commentator, and other demonstrators converged outside the Target Center with signs supporting Cunningham, while opposing activists held counterprotests.
Fox News Covered Sophie Cunningham's Comments Extensively
Meanwhile, Fox News has not been shy about capitalizing on the emotional debate, with hosts and anchors covering the latest developments throughout the week.
Now, it seems Watters has had enough. On the Monday, August 3rd episode of The Five, the 48-year-old broke away from his bosses to denounce the never-ending coverage.
"This is week three of The Five covering the WNBA, and I have to say, I am done," he blurted to his shocked colleagues. "I hate the WNBA."
Jesse Watters Declares 'Not a News Story'
Watters swiftly backpedaled as he clarified that he doesn't mind women's basketball, but noted he simply does not want to cover the sport on his show.
"I don't wanna be a WNBA analyst," he continued. "We get paid to have an opinion about everything, and this is something I don't care about. Every time I open up the rundown and see the WNBA in it, I feel like (co-host) Jessica (Tarlov) must feel every day. 'Oh, we have to do this again? Really? This again?!'"
Watters declared Cunningham's comments and their subsequent fallout is "not a news story."
"It doesn’t matter. There will not be a man in the WNBA," he added. "We don’t even cover the NBA. Why are we covering the WNBA? This is ridiculous. I feel like boycotting this segment."
All Eyes on Caitlin Clark
In the WNBA, no star shines brighter right now than Caitlin Clark, who just so happens to be a friend and teammate of Cunningham's. However, she has made sure to distance herself from the politically heated debate.
"I think, for us, it's not really a discussion we really have in our locker room," she said on Sunday, August 2. "I think it's for leagues and the governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions, but our focus is on basketball."
When a reporter tried to push for a follow-up, Clark bluntly shut down the inquiry, saying, "I just answered for you."