Fox News' Jesse Watters Threatens to 'Boycott' Segment as He Rages 'This Isn't a News Story'

The growing debate over transgender women's roles in sports has seemingly split players of the all-woman basketball league.

In a July 21 ESPN profile, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sparked outrage after she spoke out against transgender women competing on women's teams.

Cunningham stated that "biological men" should not compete in female sports to protect young girls. She later doubled down, calling her stance "common sense."

In the days since, crowded rallies have formed outside Fever games with activists on both sides. Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer-turned-far-right commentator, and other demonstrators converged outside the Target Center with signs supporting Cunningham, while opposing activists held counterprotests.