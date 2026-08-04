'Diabolical' Dax Shepard Slammed Over 'Insensitive' Questions About Scott Eastwood's Girlfriend's Tragic Death

Dax Shepard and Scott Eastwood's interview got controversial when the topic turned to the death of the actor's girlfriend, Jewel Brangman. During a recent installment of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard described the 2014 accident as "one of the craziest ways I've heard someone's died," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Fans Scold Dax Shepard

Source: MEGA Shepard asked Eastwood about his girlfriend's death.

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Fans felt Shepard, 51, went too far with his "diabolical" line of questioning. "Wtf kind of interview how insensitive," wrote one person on TikTok, and another person scolded, "You gotta read the room that he’s uncomfortable about talking about it." A third added, "Wtf is wrong with Dax? How do you ask these questions like this? TERRIBLE." A fourth said, "Dax is just unlikable."

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Scott Eastwood shares his traumatic experience of not being able to grieve after his girlfriend died in an airbag accident



Dax Shepard: Yeah. This is the crazy one of the craziest ways I've ever heard someone's died.



Scott Eastwood: Yeah.



Dax Shepard: Is her airbag went off… pic.twitter.com/n64L2wuBiO — Emmy🧡 (@EmmyWss) August 3, 2026

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Eastwood's Girlfriend's Cause of Death Explained

Source: MEGA Eastwood recalled the tragic accident.

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Eastwood, 40, explained that Brangman died in 2014 after getting into a fender bender with a defective airbag in her car. Upon collision, the safety device – which was recalled – deployed and "she was essentially shot by the airbag" as shards flew into her body. Eastwood concluded that most people would likely have survived the initial traffic incident, but the airbag defect caused her death. The Fury star was visibly hesitant to discuss his loss – and fans noticed. One person observed, "The emotion he was trying to shove down was so visible. His eyes went from white to turning red trying that hard to hold it back. Dax should have never brought this up."

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Eastwood Unable to Attend Funeral

Source: MEGA Filming constraints limited his ability to grieve.

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Eastwood also revealed that he was shooting a project at the time, and work commitments made it difficult for him to focus on his devastating loss. "When you're on a film set, you don't have time to grieve because the show must go on," he said. "You can't fly home. You're stuck. You gotta work ... It actually happened, I got the call during a filming day." Due to work constraints, he was unable to go to her funeral. The actor dated Brangman for a few years before her death. However, immediately before her passing, the pair had reportedly been broken up for about six months. This isn't the first time Eastwood has gone through a tragic loss during filming. He also shared that he was on the set of Fury when he discovered his good friend Paul Walker had passed away.

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Fans Express Sympathies

Source: MEGA Fans were stunned movie sets weren't better prepared for personal matters.