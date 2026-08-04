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Home > Celebrity > Dax Shepard

'Diabolical' Dax Shepard Slammed Over 'Insensitive' Questions About Scott Eastwood's Girlfriend's Tragic Death

A photo of Dax Shepard and Scott Eastwood
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard's podcast got a bit of hate after Scott Eastwood's appearance.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

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Dax Shepard and Scott Eastwood's interview got controversial when the topic turned to the death of the actor's girlfriend, Jewel Brangman.

During a recent installment of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard described the 2014 accident as "one of the craziest ways I've heard someone's died," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Fans Scold Dax Shepard

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A photo of Dax Shepard
Source: MEGA

Shepard asked Eastwood about his girlfriend's death.

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Fans felt Shepard, 51, went too far with his "diabolical" line of questioning.

"Wtf kind of interview how insensitive," wrote one person on TikTok, and another person scolded, "You gotta read the room that he’s uncomfortable about talking about it."

A third added, "Wtf is wrong with Dax? How do you ask these questions like this? TERRIBLE."

A fourth said, "Dax is just unlikable."

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Eastwood's Girlfriend's Cause of Death Explained

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Source: MEGA

Eastwood recalled the tragic accident.

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Eastwood, 40, explained that Brangman died in 2014 after getting into a fender bender with a defective airbag in her car.

Upon collision, the safety device – which was recalled – deployed and "she was essentially shot by the airbag" as shards flew into her body. Eastwood concluded that most people would likely have survived the initial traffic incident, but the airbag defect caused her death.

The Fury star was visibly hesitant to discuss his loss – and fans noticed.

One person observed, "The emotion he was trying to shove down was so visible. His eyes went from white to turning red trying that hard to hold it back. Dax should have never brought this up."

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Eastwood Unable to Attend Funeral

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Source: MEGA

Filming constraints limited his ability to grieve.

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Eastwood also revealed that he was shooting a project at the time, and work commitments made it difficult for him to focus on his devastating loss.

"When you're on a film set, you don't have time to grieve because the show must go on," he said. "You can't fly home. You're stuck. You gotta work ... It actually happened, I got the call during a filming day."

Due to work constraints, he was unable to go to her funeral.

The actor dated Brangman for a few years before her death. However, immediately before her passing, the pair had reportedly been broken up for about six months.

This isn't the first time Eastwood has gone through a tragic loss during filming. He also shared that he was on the set of Fury when he discovered his good friend Paul Walker had passed away.

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Fans Express Sympathies

A photo of Scott Eastwood
Source: MEGA

Fans were stunned movie sets weren't better prepared for personal matters.

Fans were immensely sympathetic for Eastwood. After disparaging Shepard, they offered their disbelief over the way the film industry handles actors' personal matters.

One person wrote, "They don’t have to work they can go but chances are they would be replaced if they can’t finish the movie scenes. Money money money!"

Another person was stunned SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, didn't have any built-in protections.

One critic wrote, "Wait, so SAG hasn't negotiated something for actors when a close family member or partner dies they aren't allowed to pause filming for bereavement of like 4-5 days? That's atrocious and inhuman."

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