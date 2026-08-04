Donald Trump Accidentally Labels Himself a 'Loser' During Bizarre Rant About Windmills

The 80-year-old has blasted windmill farms in the past, disputing their value in contributing clean energy to the nation.

Donald Trump tried to insult his foes overseas during a rant about windmills and the energy they produce – however, the president seemingly ended up only roasting himself, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president said any country that uses windmill energy is a loser.

Trump has made his opinion on windmills well-known, baselessly claiming the giant turbines cause cancer, kill birds and whales, and destroy property values.

And the president railed against them again on Monday, August 3, during a White House press briefing, which saw him drifting from topic to topic and eventually to his perceived problems in Europe.

"When I see what's happening to Europe, it’s very sad to me," the president said. "But they have a problem with immigration, they have a problem with energy—they have windmills all over the place."

He then insisted, "Any country with windmills is a loser, okay? You just have to look. If they have windmills, they're a loser. Because you lose money with windmills."