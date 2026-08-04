Donald Trump Accidentally Labels Himself a 'Loser' During Bizarre Rant About Windmills
Aug. 4 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Donald Trump tried to insult his foes overseas during a rant about windmills and the energy they produce – however, the president seemingly ended up only roasting himself, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 80-year-old has blasted windmill farms in the past, disputing their value in contributing clean energy to the nation.
Trump Labels Windmill Countries 'Losers'
Trump has made his opinion on windmills well-known, baselessly claiming the giant turbines cause cancer, kill birds and whales, and destroy property values.
And the president railed against them again on Monday, August 3, during a White House press briefing, which saw him drifting from topic to topic and eventually to his perceived problems in Europe.
"When I see what's happening to Europe, it’s very sad to me," the president said. "But they have a problem with immigration, they have a problem with energy—they have windmills all over the place."
He then insisted, "Any country with windmills is a loser, okay? You just have to look. If they have windmills, they're a loser. Because you lose money with windmills."
Critics Debate Over The Remarks
What the president apparently forgot were the more than 77,000 wind turbines scattered across more than 1,800 onshore and offshore projects throughout the U.S. According to the Daily Beast, wind power generated 464.4 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2025 – roughly 10.5 percent of the entire nation's power.
So, by calling nations that utilize windmills "losers," he was effectively calling himself one – something noted by critics in a Reddit chat room.
"Don't tell him we have windmills. He will go after them if he finds out," one person said, while another wrote, "I wish someone would ask him to explain exactly how you lose money with windmills."
A third person added, "You can’t win an argument with facts and logic when the person didn’t use either to come to their position."
While one person said, "If the wind doesn't blow, we've got Trump. He blows."
Donald Trump Belittles Karl Rove
Trump has made a habit of calling various people or ideas he disagrees with "losers," even former friends and allies. Last year, Karl Rove, who served as George W. Bush's White House Chief of Staff, slammed Trump during an appearance on Fox News.
Rove, 75, criticized Trump's leadership and said the only things he should be concerned with right now should be the economy and inflation, not wars or other distractions.
The president fired back in a scathing post on his Truth Social platform, scolding, "I don’t need to have Karl Rove of Fox News to tell me what to do. The guy’s a total Loser who’s been wrong about almost everything."
Donald Trump Insults US Olympian
Trump has also used the term to refer to proud American civilians, such as Olympic skier Hunter Hess, after the athlete admitted earlier this year that he had "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Games.
Hess made his comments during the height of the controversial ICE raids, objecting to those and broader U.S. policies.
"It's a little hard. There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t," he said at the time, "Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S."
The president took the comments personally, clapping back on Truth Social, "U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics.
"If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the Team, and it's too bad he's on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"