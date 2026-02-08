Donald Trump Blasts U.S. Olympic Skier Hunter Hess as a 'Loser' After He Questions Representing Country

The attack on Truth Social came on February 8 after Hess spoke about his feelings toward the country.

President Donald Trump went after Olympic skier Hunter Hess after he admitted he had "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Games , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics," Trump wrote . "If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the Team, and it's too bad he's on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Hess made his comments during a Friday press conference alongside fellow U.S. skier Chris Lillis, where they criticized ICE tactics and broader U.S. policy.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think," Hess said. "It's a little hard. There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t."

He added: "I think, for me, it's more I'm representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I'm representing it. Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S."

Lillis chimed in, "I feel heartbroken about what's happening in the United States... ICE, and some of the protests, and things like that. I think as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody's rights and making sure that we're treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect."