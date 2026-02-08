Your tip
Donald Trump Blasts U.S. Olympic Skier Hunter Hess as a 'Loser' After He Questions Representing Country

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump attacked Olympic skier Hunter Hess on Truth Social after comments criticizing U.S. policies.

Profile Image

Feb. 8 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump went after Olympic skier Hunter Hess after he admitted he had "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Games, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The attack on Truth Social came on February 8 after Hess spoke about his feelings toward the country.

'Loser'

Image of President Donald Trump reacted angrily after an Olympic skier questioned representing the United States.

President Donald Trump reacted angrily after an Olympic skier questioned representing the United States.

Trump called the Olympian 'a real loser.'

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics," Trump wrote. "If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the Team, and it's too bad he's on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social

Olympic skier Hunter Hess faced backlash after expressing mixed feelings about competing for Team USA.

'Mixed Emotions'

image of Trump called Hess a 'real loser.'

Trump called Hess a 'real loser.'

Hess made his comments during a Friday press conference alongside fellow U.S. skier Chris Lillis, where they criticized ICE tactics and broader U.S. policy.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think," Hess said. "It's a little hard. There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t."

He added: "I think, for me, it's more I'm representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I'm representing it. Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S."

Lillis chimed in, "I feel heartbroken about what's happening in the United States... ICE, and some of the protests, and things like that. I think as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody's rights and making sure that we're treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect."

JD Vance Booed at Olympics Opening Ceramony

image of Vice President JD Vance and his wife were booed at the opening ceremony.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife were booed at the opening ceremony.

The skier's comments come as JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were booed during the opening ceremony in Milan.

Live on television, applause quickly shifted to loud booing when the Vice President and the second lady appeared on the screens.

"There is the vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha — oops, those are not — those are a lot of boos for him," the commentator said on CBC News. "Whistling, jeering, some applause."

ICE Protests

images of This comes as many Americans continue to protest ICE.

This comes as many Americans continue to protest ICE.

The comments tap into broader frustrations shared by many Americans, as the country remains deeply divided over immigration enforcement, protest policing, and civil rights.

Critics of current policies argue that aggressive ICE operations, mass detentions, and highly visible raids have fueled fear in immigrant communities and sparked nationwide protests.

Alongside concerns over immigration, Americans have also voiced anger over policing tactics, protest crackdowns, and what they see as a growing erosion of civil liberties.

