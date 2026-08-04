EXCLUSIVE: Gianni Infantino 'Begging Donald Trump to Save FIFA Presidency Job'

The dispute has widened in recent days, with critics accusing Infantino of poor governance, weak consultation and a damaging lack of judgment.

Sources close to the talks said Infantino has been trying to reach US president Donald Trump, 80, in the hope the Republican can help steady his position as opposition hardens.

One well-placed football source told us: "Infantino has been working every possible angle to reach Trump, because he regards him as one of the few people with enough influence to alter the atmosphere around this row."

The source added: "What he seems to be looking for is a political lifeline as much as a football one, since the backlash to his investment plan has now become so intense. He is essentially begging Trump to save his job."