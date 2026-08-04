RFK Jr. Boasts About His 'Nonexistent Gag Reflex' as Trump's Health Sec. Claims He 'Will Literally Eat Anything'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 8:06 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has turned heads – and stomachs – after boasting that he does not have a gag reflex and is willing to eat practically anything, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Health and Human Services Secretary, who has just launched his own online cooking show, once bragged to reporters that he keeps a "freezer full of roadkill" at his home.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'Loves Experimenting with Food'
Kennedy sat down with USA Today White House correspondent Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy to promote his new YouTube cooking program, The Real Food Show, which his website said will champion "a national initiative that empowers families to make healthy eating practical, approachable, and affordable."
However, the 72-year-old may have trouble convincing people what he considers "approachable" foods, especially after previously reveling in his own exotic appetite.
"I will literally eat anything," Kennedy gloated to Ramaswamy. "I don’t have a gag reflex — let me put it like that. I will eat anything, and I love experimenting with foods. I love all different kinds of foods. When I travel, I’ll eat, you know, even stuff I find on the street —street vendors."
The reporter followed that up by asking him if there is "stuff that you’ve eaten where people are like, 'Wow, you ate that?'" to which Kennedy chuckled and questioned right back, "You mean like something gross?"
Ramaswamy confirmed that was exactly what she meant, and Kennedy seemed game to answer the question, at first.
"Oh, I don't know," the secretary said as he seemed to be going through his personal list of limits, before cutting himself off and sharing, "I’m getting a signal not to answer that question."
Critics were the One's 'Gagging' at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Disclosure
Critics who watched the clip online had likely hoped Kennedy wouldn't answer any questions when it came to his carnivorous diet, with one person in a Reddit chat room firing off, "Ewww I think my gag reflex was just activated."
A second person agreed with that sentiment, snarking, "I have a gag reflex and it works when I hear RFK JR. speak."
One person commented: "The man who munched undercooked dog could have kept that sentence to himself. We know."
While a fourth blasted, "Eating anything has nothing to do with a gag reflex, it has to do with standards. That's the word he was looking for. He'll eat anything because he has no standards."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Cooks Up a New Venture
Kennedy's "standards" now include his new dietary guidelines. And he's showing them off by inviting celebrity chefs onto his just-launched cooking show to whip up a meal.
"Every episode is packed with affordable, budget-friendly recipes and easy cooking techniques designed to save you time and money," the Real Food Show website explains. "Plus, you’ll get practical nutrition advice to help fuel your family, all while watching incredible special guests whip up their favorite healthy signature dishes right alongside Secretary Kennedy."
The new dietary guide, unveiled in January, prioritizes protein at every meal, full-fat dairy, vegetables, fruits and whole grains.
The premiere episode featured Chef Andrew Gruel, who joined Kennedy to cook up some crispy wild Alaskan salmon cakes, with an apple, white bean and greens salad.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Find New Uses for Roadkill
Future menus have yet to be revealed, but the Kennedy scion is ready to provide any required meats – fresh off the freeway.
As Radar previously reported, the HHS Secretary has a strange history of snatching up roadkill and shoving the creatures in a freezer to "study" or "feed to his birds of prey."
Kennedy's obsession with dead street animals is documented in the unauthorized biography on the 72-year-old, titled RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.
The politician would reportedly write about his roadkill collection in his diaries. In one entry from November 2001, Kennedy reportedly spoke about finding a dead raccoon on a highway between Connecticut and New York.
"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---s out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he wrote.
He later added that his kids "waited patiently in the car" as he did so.