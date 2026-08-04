RFK Jr. Boasts About His 'Nonexistent Gag Reflex' as Trump's Health Sec. Claims He 'Will Literally Eat Anything'

Kennedy sat down with USA Today White House correspondent Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy to promote his new YouTube cooking program, The Real Food Show, which his website said will champion "a national initiative that empowers families to make healthy eating practical, approachable, and affordable."

However, the 72-year-old may have trouble convincing people what he considers "approachable" foods, especially after previously reveling in his own exotic appetite.

"I will literally eat anything," Kennedy gloated to Ramaswamy. "I don’t have a gag reflex — let me put it like that. I will eat anything, and I love experimenting with foods. I love all different kinds of foods. When I travel, I’ll eat, you know, even stuff I find on the street —street vendors."