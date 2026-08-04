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EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Gilbert's Finances Hit by Husband Timothy's Ongoing Legal Battle

Melissa Gilbert's finances face strain as husband Timothy's ongoing legal battle continues to unfold.
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gilbert's finances face strain as husband Timothy's ongoing legal battle continues to unfold.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Melissa Gilbert has hit rock bottom after losing her latest TV gig as her husband Timothy Busfield's sordid sex abuse case drags on, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Bosses on When Calls the Heart axed Melissa's character when it emerged Busfield, 69, whined that both their careers had collapsed amid his battle to clear his name.

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Role Loss Deepens Financial Woes

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Melissa Gilbert's finances face strain as husband Timothy's ongoing legal battle continues to unfold.
Source: FS2 / WENN / MEGA

Melissa Gilbert's finances face strain as husband Timothy's ongoing legal battle continues to unfold.

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"Losing this role is a huge blow for Melissa. She's in total free fall," said a source.

"She was counting on the income to help keep her and Timothy's heads above water, plus cover the mammoth legal bills that are piling up."

According to newly released testimony Busfield gave to a grand jury earlier this year, he said: "My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge."

The actor added: "These two criminals [the parents of his accusers] have ruined me. And my wife and her business, I'm not going to break that."

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Busfield Denies Abuse Allegations

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Busfield pleaded not guilty to charges involving two boys from 'The Cleaning Lady.'
Source: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Busfield pleaded not guilty to charges involving two boys from 'The Cleaning Lady.'

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As RadarOnline.com has reported, Busfield, who wed Gilbert in 2013, stands accused of grooming and sexually assaulting two boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, N.M., between 2022 and 2024.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest in January, the actor turned himself in to authorities and declared he'd fight the charges.

In February, he was hit with four counts of criminal sexual conduct of a child under the age of 13. A judge released him from custody but instructed him to stay away from minors ahead of a trial in May 2027. Busfield has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

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Melissa Stands By Her Husband

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Insiders claimed Gilbert is funding her husband's legal battle.
Source: JAD / ZOJ / WENN.com / MEGA

Insiders claimed Gilbert is funding her husband's legal battle.

Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa, 62, leapt to her husband's defense, claiming he's the victim of a shakedown and declaring that she trusts him implicitly with her own children and grandchildren.

She's now bankrolling Busfield, who's cleaned out his own accounts, according to insiders.

"Melissa will pull from her savings if she has to, but she's desperately worried about how her career will survive," added a source.

"Being loyal to her husband is one thing, but it's increasingly obvious that he's bringing her down with him."

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