EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Gilbert's Finances Hit by Husband Timothy's Ongoing Legal Battle

Bosses on When Calls the Heart axed Melissa's character when it emerged Busfield, 69, whined that both their careers had collapsed amid his battle to clear his name.

Melissa Gilbert has hit rock bottom after losing her latest TV gig as her husband Timothy Busfield 's sordid sex abuse case drags on, sources told RadarOnline.com .

"Losing this role is a huge blow for Melissa. She's in total free fall," said a source.

"She was counting on the income to help keep her and Timothy's heads above water, plus cover the mammoth legal bills that are piling up."

According to newly released testimony Busfield gave to a grand jury earlier this year, he said: "My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge."

The actor added: "These two criminals [the parents of his accusers] have ruined me. And my wife and her business, I'm not going to break that."