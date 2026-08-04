EXCLUSIVE: Chaz Bono Rallies Around Cher as Family Crisis Deepens

Now, sources said Cher, 80, is consumed with anxiety over what will happen when he's released.

"Of course, Chaz is upset about the way Elijah's life has turned out, but protecting Cher is the first priority," a source said. "This whole situation with Elijah is tearing Cher apart. No matter what she does to try and help him, he refuses. Even worse, he treats her like the enemy.

"Nobody knows what his frame of mind will be when he eventually gets out of the facility, but it's very clear he'll need a long period of readjustment before he's thinking clearly again. So, there's a lot of nervousness about what happens next."

Elijah, whose father is late rocker Gregg Allman, was charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at St. Paul's School in Concord on Feb. 27. He was released on personal recognizance, but was arrested just two days later after allegedly breaking into a stranger's home in Windham, N.H.

He was set to face trial on June 16, but a judge paused any hearings until he's released from New Hampshire State Hospital.