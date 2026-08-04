EXCLUSIVE: Chaz Bono Rallies Around Cher as Family Crisis Deepens
Aug. 4 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Chaz Bono is stepping in to protect mom Cher from the chaos created by his wayward brother, Elijah Blue Allman, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
Allman, 50, remains in a psychiatric facility after his arrest on accusations he caused a ruckus at an elite New Hampshire prep school.
Cher Fears Elijah's Release
Now, sources said Cher, 80, is consumed with anxiety over what will happen when he's released.
"Of course, Chaz is upset about the way Elijah's life has turned out, but protecting Cher is the first priority," a source said. "This whole situation with Elijah is tearing Cher apart. No matter what she does to try and help him, he refuses. Even worse, he treats her like the enemy.
"Nobody knows what his frame of mind will be when he eventually gets out of the facility, but it's very clear he'll need a long period of readjustment before he's thinking clearly again. So, there's a lot of nervousness about what happens next."
Elijah, whose father is late rocker Gregg Allman, was charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at St. Paul's School in Concord on Feb. 27. He was released on personal recognizance, but was arrested just two days later after allegedly breaking into a stranger's home in Windham, N.H.
He was set to face trial on June 16, but a judge paused any hearings until he's released from New Hampshire State Hospital.
Cher sought an emergency conservatorship over Elijah following the back-to-back arrests, calling him "gravely disabled" and claiming his life had been derailed by ongoing substance abuse and mental health issues, according to an April 15 petition made in Los Angeles County probate court.
But a judge denied her request without prejudice, meaning Cher can refile her request in the future. She had initially filed for a temporary conservatorship over Elijah in early 2024, which was similarly denied.
"Cher only tried to get a conservatorship because she believes Elijah will kill himself with drugs if she doesn't step in," revealed an insider. "But he doesn't see it that way. He's vowed to tear her to shreds."
Chaz Steps Up for Cher
Meanwhile, 57-year-old Bono is focused on Cher's well-being, although he does care about Elijah, said a source.
"Chaz has vowed to be the conduit between Elijah and Cher because the last thing he wants is for Cher to be dealing with more grief," added the source.
"At 80 years old, Cher's nerves simply can't take this level of stress. It's taking a huge toll on her, and Chaz is ready to do whatever he can to protect her."