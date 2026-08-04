EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Was Looking for Love Match at Wimbledon Tennis Tournament'

"Everything she does is focused on getting attention," a source said. "She's single, so of course she wants to meet someone, but she doesn't want to date just anyone. She's on a mission to link up with a man that can actually help raise her profile and status."

As readers know, the Maid in Manhattan bombshell's marriage to Ben Affleck, 53, crumbled in the summer of 2024, just two years after they tied the knot, throwing the dumped diva back into the dating pool.

By the spring of 2025, she was linked to her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, 45, but sources said she never viewed the Ted Lasso funnyman as enough of an A-list catch to boost her image.