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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Was Looking for Love Match at Wimbledon Tennis Tournament'

Jennifer Lopez's flirtation with Tom Hiddleston has fueled fresh speculation about her dating life.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's flirtation with Tom Hiddleston has fueled fresh speculation about her dating life.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez made her first-ever Wimbledon appearance on July 12, and sources told RadarOnline.com the superstar attended the tennis match in hopes of landing an A-list beau in an effort to boost her sagging brand.

The 56-year-old 'Let's Get Loud' singer sparked social media reactions when she was photographed chatting happily with Tom Hiddleston, 45, during the men's final in London, and according to an insider, she specifically asked to be seated alongside the Marvel star.

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Lopez Reportedly Chasing Elite Romance

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Jennifer Lopez reportedly requested a Wimbledon seat beside Marvel star Tom Hiddleston.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reportedly requested a Wimbledon seat beside Marvel star Tom Hiddleston.

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"Everything she does is focused on getting attention," a source said. "She's single, so of course she wants to meet someone, but she doesn't want to date just anyone. She's on a mission to link up with a man that can actually help raise her profile and status."

As readers know, the Maid in Manhattan bombshell's marriage to Ben Affleck, 53, crumbled in the summer of 2024, just two years after they tied the knot, throwing the dumped diva back into the dating pool.

By the spring of 2025, she was linked to her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, 45, but sources said she never viewed the Ted Lasso funnyman as enough of an A-list catch to boost her image.

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Lopez Reportedly Eyes Hollywood Comeback

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Brett Goldstein was linked to his 'Office Romance' costar J.Lo in spring 2025.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Brett Goldstein was linked to his 'Office Romance' costar J.Lo in spring 2025.

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"She knows what will get the most eyes on her so that was a big part of it, but she's also looking to expand her social circle so she can get more dates and Tom is very well connected," added the insider.

Insiders said J.Lo has been under intense pressure to climb the Hollywood ladder back to the A-list after a string of setbacks following the collapse of Bennifer 2.0 – including the disappointing performance of her 'This Is Me... Now' album and the cancellation of her 2024 tour amid sluggish ticket sales.

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Rebuilding After Ben Affleck Divorce

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Ben Affleck's split from Lopez reportedly left her eager to rebuild her Hollywood image.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ben Affleck's split from Lopez reportedly left her eager to rebuild her Hollywood image.

"Getting dumped by Ben didn't just shatter her heart and confidence, it also damaged her image so she's anxious to prove she's still a hot Hollywood commodity," said the source.

"That means finding a man that's at the very least on her 'level,' and while Tom isn't available at the moment, he runs in circles where a love connection could instantly lift her image. That's why she was at Wimbledon. She's on an international manhunt."

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