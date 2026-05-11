Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Bins New Brit Romance — Insiders Say Good Guy Brett Goldstein Wasn’t Cute Enough to Grab Diva's Commitment

Jennifer Lopez has ended her Brett Goldstein romance as insiders cite lack of commitment appeal.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has ended her Brett Goldstein romance as insiders cite lack of commitment appeal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Four-time divorcee Jennifer Lopez is already looking for an upgrade after a face-saving, post-divorce fling with Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound," revealed a source. "He just doesn't tick all the boxes for her. He's not leading man material and he failed her wallet biopsy test."

Article continues below advertisement

Leading Lady Demands

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez allegedly viewed Brett Goldstein as a rebound after her split from Ben Affleck.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez allegedly viewed Brett Goldstein as a rebound after her split from Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

But the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star might be more than fun future partner – he wrote the raunchy rom-com about a secret workplace relationship, which premieres June 5 on Netflix, specifically for J.Lo and refused to film it unless she agreed to play his leading lady.

And insiders said Jenny From the Block was looking for a quick and high-profile hookup on the heels of her humiliating breakup from A-list heartbreaker Ben Affleck.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bennifer reunited and tied the knot – nearly two decades after their first failed engagement – only for the Oscar winner to move out less than two years into the marriage.

The split also came months following the spectacular flops of her first album in years and its two accompanying films about their much-publicized love story.

The divorce became final in January 2025, just before Office Romance began filming.

Article continues below advertisement

'So Charming'

Article continues below advertisement
maphotosthirteen
Source: MEGA

Goldstein allegedly refused to film 'Office Romance' unless Lopez agreed to star alongside him.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders said the Marry Me singer, 56, was eager to prove she's still a hot commodity when she linked up with Goldstein, whose comedy star has been rising since his role in the Apple TV comedy series Ted Lasso.

Lopez even teased just how much fun they were having, publicly branding the 45-year-old Brit the best onscreen kisser she's ever had – despite swapping spit with Affleck, 53, and husband No. 3 Marc Anthony in movies.

The comedian returned the favor by singing her praises in various interviews for all to hear and read.

"She's just so charming," Goldstein gushed. "And magic."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Doesn't Want To Settle

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kendall Jenner's romance with Jacob Elordi has remained casual as insiders reveal relationship details.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kendall Jenner's Romance With Jacob Elordi – And How She's 'Keeping it Casual'

Martin Short's family secret emerges as adopted daughter's mother has spoken out after her suicide.

Martin Short's Dark Family Secret — Mother of Adopted Daughter Comic Lost to Suicide Speaks Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed Lopez did not see a serious future with Goldstein despite their public appearances together.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sources claimed Lopez did not see a serious future with Goldstein despite their public appearances together.

Their connection continued to be flaunted during her Las Vegas residency in January, as well as at the Golden Globes a few weeks later.

"Jennifer thinks Brett is a genuinely nice guy, and no doubt he would've liked it to go farther, but it wasn't ever going to turn into anything serious for her," shared the source.

"She has brand J.Lo to think about, so she needs someone whose bank account and star quality are on the same level. Brett's not quite there yet."

With an estimated $400million to her name, she's significantly wealthier than $5million man Brett, revealed the source.

"J.Lo knows what it takes for a man to hold her interest long term," the source adds, "and she doesn't want to settle."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.