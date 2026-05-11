EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Bins New Brit Romance — Insiders Say Good Guy Brett Goldstein Wasn’t Cute Enough to Grab Diva's Commitment
May 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Four-time divorcee Jennifer Lopez is already looking for an upgrade after a face-saving, post-divorce fling with Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal
"Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound," revealed a source. "He just doesn't tick all the boxes for her. He's not leading man material and he failed her wallet biopsy test."
Leading Lady Demands
But the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star might be more than fun future partner – he wrote the raunchy rom-com about a secret workplace relationship, which premieres June 5 on Netflix, specifically for J.Lo and refused to film it unless she agreed to play his leading lady.
And insiders said Jenny From the Block was looking for a quick and high-profile hookup on the heels of her humiliating breakup from A-list heartbreaker Ben Affleck.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bennifer reunited and tied the knot – nearly two decades after their first failed engagement – only for the Oscar winner to move out less than two years into the marriage.
The split also came months following the spectacular flops of her first album in years and its two accompanying films about their much-publicized love story.
The divorce became final in January 2025, just before Office Romance began filming.
'So Charming'
Insiders said the Marry Me singer, 56, was eager to prove she's still a hot commodity when she linked up with Goldstein, whose comedy star has been rising since his role in the Apple TV comedy series Ted Lasso.
Lopez even teased just how much fun they were having, publicly branding the 45-year-old Brit the best onscreen kisser she's ever had – despite swapping spit with Affleck, 53, and husband No. 3 Marc Anthony in movies.
The comedian returned the favor by singing her praises in various interviews for all to hear and read.
"She's just so charming," Goldstein gushed. "And magic."
Jennifer Doesn't Want To Settle
Their connection continued to be flaunted during her Las Vegas residency in January, as well as at the Golden Globes a few weeks later.
"Jennifer thinks Brett is a genuinely nice guy, and no doubt he would've liked it to go farther, but it wasn't ever going to turn into anything serious for her," shared the source.
"She has brand J.Lo to think about, so she needs someone whose bank account and star quality are on the same level. Brett's not quite there yet."
With an estimated $400million to her name, she's significantly wealthier than $5million man Brett, revealed the source.
"J.Lo knows what it takes for a man to hold her interest long term," the source adds, "and she doesn't want to settle."