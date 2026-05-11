EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Bins New Brit Romance — Insiders Say Good Guy Brett Goldstein Wasn’t Cute Enough to Grab Diva's Commitment

But the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star might be more than fun future partner – he wrote the raunchy rom-com about a secret workplace relationship, which premieres June 5 on Netflix, specifically for J.Lo and refused to film it unless she agreed to play his leading lady.

And insiders said Jenny From the Block was looking for a quick and high-profile hookup on the heels of her humiliating breakup from A-list heartbreaker Ben Affleck.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bennifer reunited and tied the knot – nearly two decades after their first failed engagement – only for the Oscar winner to move out less than two years into the marriage.

The split also came months following the spectacular flops of her first album in years and its two accompanying films about their much-publicized love story.

The divorce became final in January 2025, just before Office Romance began filming.