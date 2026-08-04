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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Friends Fear Jim Curtis Is Using Her Fame

Jennifer Aniston's friends fear Jim Curtis may be using the actress and their romance to boost fame.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston's friends fear Jim Curtis may be using the actress and their romance to boost fame.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Aniston's appearance with beau Jim Curtis at his Big Apple book talk has pals worried he's using her to boost his sales, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

Tickets to the Sept. 2 event start at $100 and additional tix were made available because of demand. Now Aniston's inner circle is feeling it's really because of the chance to see the Friends alum up close.

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Jennifer Aniston's pals fear Jim Curtis is using her fame to boost his book sales.
Source: River / MEGA

Jennifer Aniston's pals fear Jim Curtis is using her fame to boost his book sales.

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"Let's be honest – Jennifer is the star attraction," said one insider, breaking the news in [Rob] Shuter's Substack column Naughty But Nice.

"People aren't spending over a hundred dollars because they're desperate to hear Jim talk about his book. They're buying a ticket hoping to catch a glimpse of Jennifer. Without her, this event wouldn't be generating nearly as much buzz."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 57-year-old was first linked to the hunky hypnotherapist, 50, in July 2025.

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Curtis' New York book event has raised red flags among Aniston's inner circle.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Curtis' New York book event has raised red flags among Aniston's inner circle.

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Now her appearance at the New York event – touted as An Evening with Jim Curtis, including an interview by Aniston – is raising red flags with friends, sources said.

"The worry isn't that Jim wrote a book," another source told Naughty But Nice. "It's that Jennifer's fame is doing all the heavy lifting. Her friends are fiercely protective of her and some think the lines between supportive girlfriend and marketing strategy are starting to blur."

Added a pal: "It's not that anyone dislikes Jim, by all accounts he's a great guy. Friends are just scared Jen is abandoning herself to this relationship. She's totally joined at the hip with Jim and won't make a plan without consulting him first."

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Aniston Proudly Supports Jim Curtis

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Supporters insist Aniston willingly joined Curtis to champion his work.
Source: Starbuck/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Supporters insist Aniston willingly joined Curtis to champion his work.

Despite those concerns, others close to the couple claim there's no trouble in paradise.

"Jennifer wanted to be there," one insider told Naughty But Nice. "Nobody twisted her arm. She believes in Jim, she's proud of him and she's happy to support his work."

But another source told Naughty But Nice: "Whenever Jennifer Aniston shows up, she becomes the event. The question everyone in Hollywood is asking is simple: Is this a book signing – or a Jennifer Aniston appearance disguised as one?"

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