EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Accused of Winding Up Ex Ethan Slater by Singing Ricky Alvarez's Praises

"There's obviously still a lot of chemistry between Ariana and Ricky," said a source. "She spent the July 4th holiday with him and when he was at her show in Texas on June 26, she changed the lyrics about him to be nicer. Besides that, she liked all of his Instagram posts."

Alvarez danced in Grande's 2014 tour and the two started dating in 2015, but split the following year.

She referred to him in Thank U, Next with "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh" – and dropped hints to their blossoming romance on tour.

Before the Texas show, Ariana sang: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / And they still kinda slap," and in Texas she changed it to "Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he's still got my back."