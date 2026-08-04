EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Accused of Winding Up Ex Ethan Slater by Singing Ricky Alvarez's Praises
Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Wicked star Ariana Grande is back with ex Ricky Alvarez, while her latest ex Ethan Slater puts on a brave face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pop star hard-launched her do-over with Ricky by switching up the lyrics to her hit song 'Thank U, Next' during her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
Lyrics Fuel Reunion Speculation Again
"There's obviously still a lot of chemistry between Ariana and Ricky," said a source. "She spent the July 4th holiday with him and when he was at her show in Texas on June 26, she changed the lyrics about him to be nicer. Besides that, she liked all of his Instagram posts."
Alvarez danced in Grande's 2014 tour and the two started dating in 2015, but split the following year.
She referred to him in Thank U, Next with "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh" – and dropped hints to their blossoming romance on tour.
Before the Texas show, Ariana sang: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / And they still kinda slap," and in Texas she changed it to "Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he's still got my back."
Slater Struggles After Grande Split
Then, at her July 14 show, she sang: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back."
Now, sources said her Wicked costar Slater, who'd dated Grande, 33, for nearly three years before splitting months ago, is reeling.
"Poor Ethan keeps insisting that he's happy if Ariana's happy," said a source. "But it's hard to believe this isn't painful for him. He was so all in and so was Ariana. Then, suddenly she dumped him and seems to have moved on like it's no big deal."