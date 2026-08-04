EXCLUSIVE: Harry 'Resented' William and Kate's 'Slow-Burn' Romance, Royal Author Claims

William, 44, and Catherine, also 44, first met while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001.

Their relationship developed gradually over almost a decade, surviving a brief split before William proposed during a trip to Kenya in 2010.

They married at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. By contrast, Harry, 41, met Markle, 44, in July 2016.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship later that year, announced their engagement in November 2017 and married in May 2018.

Royal author Simon Vigar has now argued the starkly different timelines reflected changing attitudes within the monarchy but also contributed to disagreements between the two princes.