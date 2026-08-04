EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Fallon Faces Career Uncertainty After NBC Show Cancellation

The cancellation is adding to the 51-year-old's fears he's losing his mojo and running out of ideas for reinventing himself post-Tonight Show, a friend said.

Jimmy Fallon is panicking after NBC pulled the plug on his reality series, On Brand, after one season, especially as he realizes the clock may be ticking on his time hosting The Tonight Show , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He put a ton of his energy and time into On Brand, so it was pretty frustrating to him that the show didn't break through," said the source.

Fallon produced and starred in the competition show about creatives who come up with marketing campaigns for companies such as Captain Morgan, Dunkin', Pillsbury and Samsung.

The show's failure comes just as Jimmy is considering his career options after The Tonight Show inevitably comes to an end. Although his contract runs until 2028, there's a chance NBC could pull the plug before then, a source said.

"Jimmy is a trained actor and a pretty confident live performer, but those jobs are not as lucrative as being a talk show host," shared the source, who added that his funny songs and lighthearted stand-up routines are not enough of a draw to fill stadiums.

"And who wants the touring lifestyle when you have a wife and young kids at home?"