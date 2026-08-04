EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Alum Joe Amabile Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Surgery Plan

"I didn't share [the] results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain," Amabile shared on Instagram. "So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma."

A glioma is a growth of cells that starts in the brain and grows until it forms a tumor, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes symptoms when the growth begins to press on brain tissue.

While some gliomas are cancerous, others are not.

The reality star said doctors have told him it appears to be in "really early stages and that he will be undergoing a craniotomy to have it removed."

With a craniotomy, surgeons remove part of the bone from the skull to expose the brain, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The brain tumor is removed, and the bone is then replaced.