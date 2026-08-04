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EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Alum Joe Amabile Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Surgery Plan

Joe Amabile reveals his brain tumor diagnosis and details his surgery plan and next treatment steps.
Source: @JOEAMABILE1/INSTAGRAM

Joe Amabile has revealed his brain tumor diagnosis and details his surgery plan and next treatment steps.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:45 a.m. ET

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Bachelor Nation hunk Joe Amabile revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the fan-favorite contestant, 40, who first appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, underwent a Prenuvo scan, a full-body MRI, on June 5.

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Doctors Discover Brain Tumor

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Joe Amabile revealed a scan found a blueberry-sized brain lesion that appears to be a glioma.
Source: @JOEAMABILE1/INSTAGRAM

Joe Amabile revealed a scan found a blueberry-sized brain lesion that appears to be a glioma.

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"I didn't share [the] results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain," Amabile shared on Instagram. "So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma."

A glioma is a growth of cells that starts in the brain and grows until it forms a tumor, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes symptoms when the growth begins to press on brain tissue.

While some gliomas are cancerous, others are not.

The reality star said doctors have told him it appears to be in "really early stages and that he will be undergoing a craniotomy to have it removed."

With a craniotomy, surgeons remove part of the bone from the skull to expose the brain, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The brain tumor is removed, and the bone is then replaced.

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Amabile Remains Hopeful Before Surgery

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Doctors plan to remove Amabile's tumor during a craniotomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Source: @JOEAMABILE1/INSTAGRAM

Doctors plan to remove Amabile's tumor during a craniotomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

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After the surgery, which he's having at the top cancer hospital Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, the tumor will be tested for possible malignancy and other issues.

"I hope they are able to get it all, and I'm fine," he said, adding, "I'm doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends."

That includes his wife, Serena Pitt, 28. The two met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 – Amabile's second stint on the show – and tied the knot in 2022.

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Diagnosis Turned Life Upside Down

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Serena Pitt is supporting her husband as he prepares for brain surgery in New York.
Source: @JOEAMABILE1/INSTAGRAM

Serena Pitt is supporting her husband as he prepares for brain surgery in New York.

Amabile, who is known to Bachelor Nation fans as Grocery Store Joe, admitted going from thinking he's in great health to a cancer diagnosis had made for "a wild couple weeks."

He added: "I think it's one of those things where you're like, 'Oh, something like this never happened to me,' and here I am."

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