EXCLUSIVE: The Farrah Fawcett You Never Knew — Late Actress' Assistant Reveals What She Was Really Like

RadarOnline.com can reveal after many years as a fan of the late Charlie's Angels actress, Pingel felt nervous interviewing with her for an assistant job in 2005.

"She'd say, 'Can you burn them a little bit for me,'" recalled the star's former assistant Mike Pingel. "She liked them a little darker around the edges."

Mike Pingel said Farrah Fawcett was a kind boss who never yelled at him.

"I thought it would be horrible if Jill Munroe was yelling at me for something that I'd done wrong. But I took the meeting," said Pingel, author of Channel Surfing: Charlie's Angels.

He accepted the position because Fawcett, whom he'd met briefly before, was so sweet to him. "I said yes, and we just had the best time."

For three years, Pingel helped the actress run her home and business. "I shopped for her. I cooked for her. I took phone calls. I was with her 24/7 during those years," said Pingel, who added that despite his worries, Fawcett never yelled at him. "She was everything you wanted in a boss."

At that point, Fawcett's son, Redmond, was grown and she had more time to pursue new projects. "She was a wonderful artist. She did beautiful sculptures and beautiful paintings. She loved clothing, and we designed some shirts together," said Pingel, who believes Fawcett was on her way to creating her own clothing brand.

Fawcett also read scripts, but she didn't like much of what she was offered.

"Many things were coming through the door, but she was very picky," said Pingel.