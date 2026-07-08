EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Love Life Implodes Again — Inside Her Split From 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Nearly Three Years

The former duo famously coupled up on the UK set of Wicked in 2023. At the time, Grande's two-year marriage to Dalton Gomez was falling apart. Slater was also married to high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a son in 2022.

The relationship was a blow to Jay. A psychologist, she gave an interview at the time, insisting Grande was "not a girl's girl," and claiming that her family was "just collateral damage" in a celebrity romance.

In a later essay, Jay revealed the "growing distance" she felt from Slater after their son's birth, when he was off filming Wicked with the pop princess.

The source said Slater still "harbors some major guilt" about leaving his postpartum wife for his costar, "but he's made his bed, and he tells people he has no regrets."