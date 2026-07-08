EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Love Life Implodes Again — Inside Her Split From 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Nearly Three Years
July 8 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a source, the pop star, 32, and the Broadway actor, 34, "insist the relationship simply ran its course. There's no ill feeling on either side."
Ethan Slater Has 'No Regrets'
The former duo famously coupled up on the UK set of Wicked in 2023. At the time, Grande's two-year marriage to Dalton Gomez was falling apart. Slater was also married to high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a son in 2022.
The relationship was a blow to Jay. A psychologist, she gave an interview at the time, insisting Grande was "not a girl's girl," and claiming that her family was "just collateral damage" in a celebrity romance.
In a later essay, Jay revealed the "growing distance" she felt from Slater after their son's birth, when he was off filming Wicked with the pop princess.
The source said Slater still "harbors some major guilt" about leaving his postpartum wife for his costar, "but he's made his bed, and he tells people he has no regrets."
Friends After The Split
"As far as trying to rekindle a relationship with the mother of his child, some friends are saying he should try to win Lilly back," claimed the insider. "But most agree that the door is closed."
A silver lining, said the source, is just how amicable Grande and Slater remain following the breakup.
"They're in consistent touch," they noted. "It may sound clichéd, but they're confident about retaining a friendship, and they'll treasure the memories they created."
Meanwhile, Grande is also said to be struggling to keep her friendship with fellow Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, after they received backlash for their behavior during the film's promotional tour.