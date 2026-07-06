EXCLUSIVE: Wicked Witches! How Former Inseparable Co-Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Now Barely Speak

However, insiders said the ponytailed pop princess, 33, and the British stage star, 37, have mutually agreed to keep their friendship out of the spotlight because they both want to reclaim their individual identities as they return to their successful solo careers.

Wicked songbirds Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo appear to be keeping their distance from each other after the franchise's two musical movies ended their blockbuster theatrical run, sparking rumors of a rift, sources told RadarOnline.com .

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have reportedly agreed to keep their friendship out of the spotlight after the 'Wicked' films.

"The whole Wicked press tour became way bigger than anyone expected. It stopped being just promo and turned into this massive online obsession with their friendship," an insider said.

"They were constantly together, constantly praising each other, and it created this idea that they were inseparable in real life as well as on screen."

After the release of 2024's Wicked and Wicked: For Good in 2025 – which took in a combined $1.2billion at the box office – the leading ladies dominated headlines for their chummy interactions and seemingly inseparable relationship, with Erivo even stepping in to defend Grande at the second film's November premiere in Singapore when she was grabbed by the shoulders by an overzealous fan.

"The reaction online got so intense for them both, like every little moment was clipped, analyzed and turned into memes, which eventually became quite overwhelming," the insider explained.