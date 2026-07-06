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Home > Exclusives > Ariana Grande
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EXCLUSIVE: Wicked Witches! How Former Inseparable Co-Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Now Barely Speak

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are allegedly barely speaking after filming 'Wicked.'
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are allegedly barely speaking after filming 'Wicked.'

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July 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Wicked songbirds Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo appear to be keeping their distance from each other after the franchise's two musical movies ended their blockbuster theatrical run, sparking rumors of a rift, sources told RadarOnline.com.

However, insiders said the ponytailed pop princess, 33, and the British stage star, 37, have mutually agreed to keep their friendship out of the spotlight because they both want to reclaim their individual identities as they return to their successful solo careers.

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Friendship Frenzy Spiraled Outward

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Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have reportedly agreed to keep their friendship out of the spotlight after the 'Wicked' films.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have reportedly agreed to keep their friendship out of the spotlight after the 'Wicked' films.

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"The whole Wicked press tour became way bigger than anyone expected. It stopped being just promo and turned into this massive online obsession with their friendship," an insider said.

"They were constantly together, constantly praising each other, and it created this idea that they were inseparable in real life as well as on screen."

After the release of 2024's Wicked and Wicked: For Good in 2025 – which took in a combined $1.2billion at the box office – the leading ladies dominated headlines for their chummy interactions and seemingly inseparable relationship, with Erivo even stepping in to defend Grande at the second film's November premiere in Singapore when she was grabbed by the shoulders by an overzealous fan.

"The reaction online got so intense for them both, like every little moment was clipped, analyzed and turned into memes, which eventually became quite overwhelming," the insider explained.

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Erivo Shuts Down Friendship Rumors

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Erivo said she and Grande still text nearly every day despite public speculation about their friendship.
Source: PLAA / WENN / MEGA

Erivo said she and Grande still text nearly every day despite public speculation about their friendship.

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Erivo, who this year appeared onstage in London, England, in the one-woman show Dracula, observes, "It's very interesting, watching what people's perception is versus what the reality actually is.

"Lots of psychologists seated at home deciding who we were, what we were going through, what we were doing and why."

Erivo, who swears she and Grande still text each other nearly every day, added: "People don't know me very well. If I'm a friend, then I'm a friend. If I'm not, then I'm not."

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Grande Praised Erivo's Performance

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Grande praised Erivo's performance in 'Wicked,' calling it 'the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we've seen.'
Source: Jorge Estrellado/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Grande praised Erivo's performance in 'Wicked,' calling it 'the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we've seen.'

Speaking in January of Erivo's turn as Wicked's green-skinned witch, the Hate That I Made You Love Me singer, who's currently on her Eternal Sunshine global concert tour, gushed: "Cynthia's performance is the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we've seen, and it will be reverenced and adored for generations."

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