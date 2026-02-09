Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Secrets! How Besotted 'Friends' Star Has Already Approved Dress As She Gets Set to Tie the Knot With Jim Curtis After Only 6 Months

A month later, it was Curtis' turn to gush about Aniston. During an appearance on the Dec. 15 episode of Lewis Howes' The School of Greatness podcast, he explained that after doing the "inner work," about four years ago, he got to a place where he "could just love myself" and be his "authentic self" – a journey that ultimately prepared him for this relationship.

From the start, he said, his connection with the star felt grounded – not intimidating or overwhelming, but natural.

"By the time that I actually met Jen, there was not this sense of, 'Here is this well-known celebrity.' It was more of, 'Oh, this is a human that I'm connecting with... and it feels good... it feels really natural and calm and flows,'" he explained. "Not to mention she's incredibly down-to-earth and just a very wonderful person in that way."

Six months after the Friends star and the self-described "subconscious specialist" were first seen together – sharing a meal at a luxury hotel in California's romantic Big Sur region in June before vacationing with her friends in Spain in July – the 56-year-old is settling into something serious.

"Jen and Jim will 100 percent get engaged, it's just a question of when," a source told RadarOnline.com, confirming the pair isn't just enjoying the moment but thinking long-term. "If he proposes any day now, that would be no surprise at all."