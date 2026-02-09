Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Secrets! How Besotted 'Friends' Star Has Already Approved Dress As She Gets Set to Tie the Knot With Jim Curtis After Only 6 Months
Feb. 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston doesn't just love Jim Curtis – she respects and admires him.
"He's very special, very normal and very kind and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," she told Elle in a November interview, praising the work the wellness coach and spiritual educator is doing.
"It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."
Calm Connection Fuels Engagement Buzz
A month later, it was Curtis' turn to gush about Aniston. During an appearance on the Dec. 15 episode of Lewis Howes' The School of Greatness podcast, he explained that after doing the "inner work," about four years ago, he got to a place where he "could just love myself" and be his "authentic self" – a journey that ultimately prepared him for this relationship.
From the start, he said, his connection with the star felt grounded – not intimidating or overwhelming, but natural.
"By the time that I actually met Jen, there was not this sense of, 'Here is this well-known celebrity.' It was more of, 'Oh, this is a human that I'm connecting with... and it feels good... it feels really natural and calm and flows,'" he explained. "Not to mention she's incredibly down-to-earth and just a very wonderful person in that way."
Six months after the Friends star and the self-described "subconscious specialist" were first seen together – sharing a meal at a luxury hotel in California's romantic Big Sur region in June before vacationing with her friends in Spain in July – the 56-year-old is settling into something serious.
"Jen and Jim will 100 percent get engaged, it's just a question of when," a source told RadarOnline.com, confirming the pair isn't just enjoying the moment but thinking long-term. "If he proposes any day now, that would be no surprise at all."
Loving Out Loud
Things are moving fast. On Nov. 2, Jen publicly dropped the L-word as she hard-launched their romance on Instagram.
"Happy birthday, my love. Cherished," she wrote alongside a photo of Curtis wrapped in her arms to mark his 50th.
He responded with a kissing-face emoji and, two days later, a carousel of photos featuring Aniston with the message: "If this is a dream, I don't want to wake up."
Two weeks later, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration.
But the foundation of their relationship was built long before romance entered the picture. Aniston has followed Curtis on Instagram since 2023 – the same year she perhaps not-so-coincidentally liked one of his posts that read, "Is it better to settle or stay alone? The answer lies in nurturing meaningful relationships."
Feeling In Sync
She and the divorced dad of one – his teen son lives with his ex-wife in upstate New York – "started out as friends and stayed that way for some time," explained the source.
"She wanted to get to know him properly and pace herself instead of jumping straight in, and that suited Jim as well."
They kept their dates "deliberately low-key and out of the spotlight," added the source, as their connection grew. "Jen was very up front with Jim from the get-go that dating her would mean a ton of exposure and a level of scrutiny that might be difficult. But he wasn't fazed – he went into this romance with his eyes wide open."
That sense of ease goes both ways. Curtis has said that from the start, their connection felt grounded – natural and not intimidating. And when it comes to wedding planning, he's not overwhelmed by her wealth and fame. Choosing an engagement ring for a partner worth $300 million, for instance, "would be pretty intimidating for most guys, but most guys aren't Jim," said the source. "He's determined to do something special."
Ring or no ring, Aniston is fine.
"I'm not a diamond girl. I'm more Indian jewelry and stuff," she told The New York Times in 2015.
Ex-husbands Brad Pitt, 62, and Justin Theroux, 54, proposed with hefty diamond rings that were not her style. When Theroux gave her an enormous stone, she admitted a few months before their 2017 split, "I was like, 'Holy cr--, now I'm gonna have to get manicures.'"
Dream Wedding
Aniston's also over the custom-made designer wedding gown and over-the-top bash.
"She cares far more about the marriage than a ring or a dress or even the wedding," said the source.
There's one exception for the notoriously gracious hostess who's known for throwing great dinner parties, Friendsgiving celebrations and Christmas bashes.
"Jen will want a proper party where everyone can kick back and celebrate," said the source, "a comfortable, fun event with great music and great food."
At her first wedding, a Greek bouzouki band played traditional music while Jennifer, Pitt, her father – late Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston, who was born in Greece – and about 30 other guests circle-danced under a reception tent in Malibu. Jen would love to make that cultural connection the real deal this time, said the source.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the fact she and Curtis share Greek heritage is a big part of their connection.
"An intimate celebration in Greece has been discussed," the source confirmed.
Not In The Biz
Being with someone outside the entertainment business has been refreshing for the Morning Show star. Curtis isn't taken aback by the realities of her fame – nor will he balk when her team inevitably insists he sign a prenup and NDA to protect her fortune. "Jim won't have any issue whatsoever signing on the dotted line," said the source.
While Aniston has met men eager to ride her coattails or capitalize on her success, Curtis isn't one of them, said the source.
In fact, as an insider previously told RadarOnline.com, Jen would love Jim "to be able to use the massive fame boost their relationship has provided" to expand his work and reach more people.
Curtis – a former Wall Street trader – changed careers after he faced a debilitating health crisis in his 20s when doctors found lesions on his spinal cord, leaving him with a chronic limp and, later, facing IBS, depression and a 50-pound weight gain.
Friends Love Him
He's since authored two self-help books and shares his wisdom on Instagram, through online courses and via one-on-one coaching and hypnotherapy for clients eager to "step into the fullest version of themselves," his website explained.
Just as he's been supportive of Jen's work – he was by her side for her LolaVie hair-care brand launch event in August and The Morning Show season 4 premiere in September – she's vowed to do the same for him.
"Jen is encouraging him to dream big," the insider said. "Not that she's trying to turn him into the next Dr. Phil or anything like that, but she openly wants him to make money."
Friends have given Curtis their stamp of approval both privately and publicly.
"It's been such a wonderful journey, made even sweeter by the fact that everyone in her world loves Jim," said the source, explaining that her inner circle sees "how much he adores her and that he's a good, sensitive guy with a lot of integrity."
Friends Shower Couple With Praise
When Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler presented Jen with an award at the Elle celebration on Nov. 17, he made a point to tell her he and his wife "are so happy that you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve."
A few weeks earlier, after Jen and Jim went Insta official, her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon took to the comments to declare: "LOVE this Lovestory," while pal Amy Schumer, who was part of their July European yacht vacation group, called them a "beautiful couple."
Exes have praised Curtis, too. In July, Miss Judged podcast host Alyssa Pettinato revealed she dated Curtis "years ago" and described him as an "unproblematic," "pragmatic and calm person" who'd make "a fantastic partner."
Even His Exes Approve The Romance
Bethenny Frankel, 55, who said she was with Curtis "maybe 10 years ago," was elated to hear he and Jennifer were together.
"I like it. I'm happy for her and for him," the former Bravo star gushed on her Just B podcast in September, calling Curtis a "lovely man" whose "earthiness" matches Jen's "earthy, mellow side."
Curtis made it clear he thinks what he has with Jen is special.
On the School of Greatness podcast, he spoke about different kinds of love, from "romantic, chemical love" to "platonic love that you have for your friends" to "familial love."
And then, he added, "There's this kind of soul connection, this loving kindness that is greater."
It's what, he said, "I believe I'm experiencing."