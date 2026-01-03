EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Pooch Panic! 'Friends' Icon Worried About Moving Her Four Pampered Dogs to NYC as Her Romance With New Lover Jim Curtis Gets Serious

Passionate pooch lover Jennifer Aniston can't wait to start a new life with fiancé Jim Curtis in New York, but she's fretting over how her beloved dogs will adjust to the big city after living in luxury at her palatial home in Bel-Air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jen has been spending a lot of time in NYC, where Jim is based, and her plan is to get a place there and do the bicoastal thing," said an insider. "But a big city is a nightmare for dogs – and she's got four of them.