EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Pooch Panic! 'Friends' Icon Worried About Moving Her Four Pampered Dogs to NYC as Her Romance With New Lover Jim Curtis Gets Serious

Jennifer Aniston Pooch Panic! 'Friends' Icon Worried About Moving Her Four Pampered Dogs to NYC as Her Romance With New Lover Jim Curtis Gets Serious

Jennifer Aniston may soon have to make a big decision with her four dogs.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Passionate pooch lover Jennifer Aniston can't wait to start a new life with fiancé Jim Curtis in New York, but she's fretting over how her beloved dogs will adjust to the big city after living in luxury at her palatial home in Bel-Air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jen has been spending a lot of time in NYC, where Jim is based, and her plan is to get a place there and do the bicoastal thing," said an insider. "But a big city is a nightmare for dogs – and she's got four of them.

Aniston's Dog Drama Revealed

Sources said New York's limited green space poses a challenge for Aniston's four dogs.

"Taking them out to do their business on cement sidewalks will be a serious shock for them, and she doesn't want to do that to them," the source claimed. "And there's not much green space aside from Central Park."

Not only that, the coddled canines won't be able to race around off-leash the way they can at the 56-year-old Friends alum's place in California, where she had a "doggy palace" custom-built for them.

A Possible Solution

Aniston is reportedly eyeing property outside the city as her agent searches for land to create another doggy paradise.

One possible solution the Morning Show star is considering is buying a property just outside of the city with enough acreage so the dogs have space to roam free.

"She loves the idea of creating another doggy paradise with a big fenced-in yard, a pool, and of course, a small staff to care for them. She already has her agent looking for properties that might work," the insider revealed.

Jim Curtis reportedly supports Aniston's plan to keep the dogs comfortable while they split time in New York.

That way, she and Curtis, 50, could easily stay in his NYC apartment for a couple of nights at a time while the dogs stay home in total comfort.

"Jen's crazy in love, but she isn't going to ditch her dogs, not for anyone. And Jim would never ask her to – he's got a dog he treats like another kid, so he loves that Jen is such a devoted dog mom," the source noted.

