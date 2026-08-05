Brett Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assassin 'Moved to Medical Prison Known for Taxpayer-Funded Gender-Reassignment Surgeries'

As part of a guilty plea, Roske admitted that on June 7, 2022, she flew from Los Angeles International Airport to Dulles International Airport with a firearm and ammunition in a checked suitcase. She then took a taxi from the airport to Montgomery County, Maryland, with the intent to kill the Supreme Court Justice.

The next day, two Deputy U.S. Marshals observed Roske arrive at Kavanaugh's home, dressed in dark clothing and carrying a backpack and suitcase.

After Roske noticed the marshals, she texted her sister, admitting to her intentions.

Roske's sister convinced her to call 911, and when she did, she told the operator that she was having suicidal thoughts, that she was armed, and that she had traveled from California to Maryland "to kill a specific United States Supreme Court justice."