Brett Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assassin 'Moved to Medical Prison Known for Taxpayer-Funded Gender-Reassignment Surgeries'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
The would-be assassin of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been moved to a federal detention center that offers inmates taxpayer-funded "gender reassignment" surgeries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nicholas Roske, who identifies as a woman and has since changed her name to Sophie, will now serve out the remainder of her eight-year sentence at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth.
Sophie Ruske Has Been Transferred to a Unique Prison
FMC Fort Worth is designed to care for inmates with "complex medical considerations," in which an inmate is determined to be severely impaired and may require daily nursing care.
Examples of such conditions are those with cancer in active treatment, dialysis, quadriplegia, stroke or head injury patients, major surgical patients, acute psychiatric illness requiring inpatient treatment, and high-risk pregnancy.
The federal Bureau of Prisons reportedly considers Roske's transgender status a "psychiatric condition."
Sophie Ruske Agreed to a Plea Deal
As part of a guilty plea, Roske admitted that on June 7, 2022, she flew from Los Angeles International Airport to Dulles International Airport with a firearm and ammunition in a checked suitcase. She then took a taxi from the airport to Montgomery County, Maryland, with the intent to kill the Supreme Court Justice.
The next day, two Deputy U.S. Marshals observed Roske arrive at Kavanaugh's home, dressed in dark clothing and carrying a backpack and suitcase.
After Roske noticed the marshals, she texted her sister, admitting to her intentions.
Roske's sister convinced her to call 911, and when she did, she told the operator that she was having suicidal thoughts, that she was armed, and that she had traveled from California to Maryland "to kill a specific United States Supreme Court justice."
Sophie Ruske Had a Cache of Weapons with Her
According to the Department of Justice, a search of Roske's suitcase and backpack revealed a firearm; black tactical chest rig and tactical knife; two magazines, each containing 10 rounds of ammunition; 17 additional rounds of ammunition; pepper spray; zip ties; a hammer; screwdrivers; nail punch; crowbar; pistol light; duct tape; hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles; and lock-pick tools, along with other items.
"Roske flew across the country armed with a gun and zip ties, prepared to kill at least one sitting Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States because of how he imagined the Justice would rule," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg at the time.
"No public servant, let alone a Justice, should have to consider his safety or that of his family’s in discharging his duty. Even in failure, Roske’s plot violated that basic tenet and threatened judicial independence, a critical component of the rule of law."
Sophie Ruske was Upset with Recent Supreme Court Decisions
Roske told police she was frustrated with the leaked Supreme Court decision that was poised to overrule Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion as a right, as well as a recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the possibility of the Court loosening gun restrictions under the Second Amendment.
She was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. The DOJ had asked for a sentence of at least 30 years to life, and officials were not pleased when they were turned down.
"The attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a disgusting attack against our entire judicial system by a profoundly disturbed individual,” said then Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "The Department of Justice will be appealing the woefully insufficient sentence imposed by the district court, which does not reflect the horrific facts of this case."