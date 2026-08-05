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Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Paid Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle $7.6 Million to Leave Their Florida Mansion After Calling Off Engagement

Donald Trump Jr. paid his former fiancé, Kimbery Guilfoyle, millions for her share of their Florida mansion.
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. paid his former fiancé, Kimbery Guilfoyle, millions for her share of their Florida mansion.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. reportedly paid his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, $7.6million to leave their lavish Florida mansion after the two called off their engagement, and the president's son went on to marry Bettina Anderson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Guilfoyle handed over the deed for her share of their six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in Jupiter, Florida, nearly two years after the couple broke up.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Sells Her Share of Their Mansion

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The two were a couple for nearly six years before ending their engagement.
Source: mega

The two were a couple for nearly six years before ending their engagement.

The warranty deed for the former couple's home was transferred into Trump Jr.'s name on July 25th. The pair first bought the home together in 2021 for $9.7million. Last year, housing officials estimated its market value as $13.6million.

The 16,477 square-foot waterfront home sits on 1.18 acres of property in Admirals Cove, an exclusive neighborhood within a private golf course in South Florida.

It features an in-ground pool, spa and elevator along with a four-car garage and boat lift.

Trump Jr., 48, and Guilfoyle, 57, were a couple for roughly six years and purchased two homes together during that time, one in Jupiter and another in The Hamptons in New York. The two sold their Hamptons home in 2021.

As of now, the Jupiter home is not on the market.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Moved On and Away

Guilfoyle lives in Greece now, where she serves as the US ambassador to the county.
Source: mega

Guilfoyle lives in Greece now, where she serves as the US ambassador to the county.

Guilfoyle has no further need of the home, having moved out of the U.S. after her would-have-been father-in-law named her ambassador to Greece just a month after the start of his second term.

The former Fox News reporter came under scrutiny earlier this year after it was leaked that U.S. taxpayers were footing the bill for a series of luxe upgrades to her ambassadorial home, including spending $58,000 to install a basketball court.

Guilfoyle had a half-sized basketball court installed in the residence's yard next to the pool and gardens. She's also requested that a personal photographer be hired at the cost of $29,000, as the ex-journalist both lives and works at Jefferson House. The position would be on an as-needed basis, with the shutterbug working up to 20 hours per month.

She has been living in the ambassador's residence in Athens' Kolonaki district since arriving for her post in November 2025.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Out for Revenge

The spurned ex allegedly hatched a scheme for payback.
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram

The spurned ex allegedly hatched a scheme for payback.

Although she has reportedly moved on from Trump Jr., that apparently wasn't always the case.

As Radar has reported, Guilfoyle and Anderson's ex, William "Beau" Wrigley, reportedly formed an "unholy alliance" to tarnish Anderson's reputation.

Insiders claim Don Jr.'s ex was enraged when he began dating Anderson, and she contacted Wrigley, 62 — a billionaire heir and Anderson's former fiancé — to promote a storyline meant to tarnish Anderson's image and put strain on the relationship.

Guilfoyle and Wrigley painted Anderson as a gold digger who wanted to work her way into the Trump family in the Palm Beach socialite circles.

One insider said: "Kimberly is determined not to be seen as a loser," and described her as "wild with jealousy" and "eager to be publicly associated with wealthy men."

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Trump Jr. has since married Bettina Anderson.
Source: mega

Trump Jr. has since married Bettina Anderson.

Trump Jr. and Anderson were legally wed on May 21 in West Palm Beach through a small, civil ceremony. On May 24, they held a much more elaborate bash in the Bahamas.

President Trump did not attend the celebration, despite other high-ranking members of the Trump clan's attendance. The president insisted he was too busy with public and political matters to attend the ceremony.

He claimed his presence was needed in Washington, D.C., and that a trip there would be an issue.

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