Donald Trump Jr. Paid Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle $7.6 Million to Leave Their Florida Mansion After Calling Off Engagement

Guilfoyle handed over the deed for her share of their six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in Jupiter, Florida, nearly two years after the couple broke up.

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly paid his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle , $7.6million to leave their lavish Florida mansion after the two called off their engagement, and the president's son went on to marry Bettina Anderson , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two were a couple for nearly six years before ending their engagement.

The warranty deed for the former couple's home was transferred into Trump Jr.'s name on July 25th. The pair first bought the home together in 2021 for $9.7million. Last year, housing officials estimated its market value as $13.6million.

The 16,477 square-foot waterfront home sits on 1.18 acres of property in Admirals Cove, an exclusive neighborhood within a private golf course in South Florida.

It features an in-ground pool, spa and elevator along with a four-car garage and boat lift.

Trump Jr., 48, and Guilfoyle, 57, were a couple for roughly six years and purchased two homes together during that time, one in Jupiter and another in The Hamptons in New York. The two sold their Hamptons home in 2021.

As of now, the Jupiter home is not on the market.