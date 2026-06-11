Kimberly Guilfoyle Refused to Be 'Seen as a Loser' After Ex Don Trump Jr. Debuted Romance With Bettina Anderson Weeks After Split

Donald Trump Jr. and new wife Bettina Anderson's relationship left his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle less than thrilled after going public.

After all, she's still hanging around the same social circles in his father's presidential administration. In order to come out on top, Guilfoyle, 57, allegedly concocted a simple plan, which involved pairing up with Anderson's ex, William "Beau" Wrigley, to halt the wedding in its tracks.

The duo was on shaky terms, though, and they weren't able to pump the brakes on the marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.