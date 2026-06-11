Kimberly Guilfoyle Refused to Be 'Seen as a Loser' After Ex Don Trump Jr. Debuted Romance With Bettina Anderson Weeks After Split
June 11 2026, Published 7:34 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and new wife Bettina Anderson's relationship left his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle less than thrilled after going public.
After all, she's still hanging around the same social circles in his father's presidential administration. In order to come out on top, Guilfoyle, 57, allegedly concocted a simple plan, which involved pairing up with Anderson's ex, William "Beau" Wrigley, to halt the wedding in its tracks.
The duo was on shaky terms, though, and they weren't able to pump the brakes on the marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Dances with Bettina Anderson's Ex
An insider explained to the Daily Mail: "When they found out that Don and Bettina were dating, Kimberly and Beau teamed up to break them up. It was the most unholy of alliances, let’s just put it that way."
Guilfoyle, who allegedly went on a massive $90,000 spending spree recently, and Wrigley, who is the heir to his family's bubblegum fortune, were spotted "bumping and grinding" together on the dance floor at a fundraiser Wrigley was co-chairing at a Palm Beach hotel after Guilfoyle and Trump's messy breakup.
The public spectacle was reportedly part of Guilfoyle's quest to come out on top of the breakup.
An insider said: "Kimberly is determined not to be seen as a loser. She is wild with jealousy about Bettina and has since made every effort to make sure she is seen with wealthy men, very heavy hitters."
Guilfoyle Allegedly Creates a Scheme
Their plan apparently bubbled up in December 2024 when the relationship was just starting to bloom.
Guilfoyle and Wrigley, 62, allegedly planned to tarnish Anderson's reputation while the pair were dating. They painted Anderson as a gold digger who wanted to work her way into the Trump family in the Palm Beach socialite circles.
A source close to Anderson, 39, reacted to the news.
"All this story really shows is just how jealous and petty Guilfoyle really is," they said as the actions had no effect on their relationship.
Guilfoyle and Wrigley allegedly fostered the bad PR among the socialite circles, as one insider claimed it was Guilfoyle herself spreading the fabricated news. A friend who had known Guilfoyle since childhood said, “Kim got in contact with all of us."
Guilfoyle Blames Ben Wrigley
An insider in Guilfoyle's camp deflected the blame, claiming Wrigley was the one to reach out.
Plus, it apparently wasn't necessarily about splitting them up. Instead, it was a more genuine approach, expressing concerns about Anderson he felt Trump should be "made aware of," according to an insider.
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Married in May
Trump, 48, and Anderson persevered, though, as the president's son wasn't scared away by the bad reputational rumors against her.
They were legally wed on May 21 in West Palm Beach through a small, civil ceremony. On May 24, they held a much more elaborate bash in the Bahamas.
President Donald Trump did not attend the celebration, despite other high-ranking members of the Trump clan's attendance. The president insisted he was simply too busy with public and political matters to make it out to the ceremony.
He claimed his presence was needed in Washington, D.C., and a trip to the destination would be an issue.