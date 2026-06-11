Scheming Exes of Donald Trump Jr. and New Wife Bettina Anderson Joined Forces in Bid to their Sabotage Relationship in 'Unholy Alliance'

Insiders claim Don Jr.'s ex Guilfoyle, 57, was enraged he began dating Anderson shortly after ending their engagement and she later got in touch with Wrigley, 62 — a billionaire heir and Anderson's former fiancé — to promote a storyline meant to tarnish Anderson’s image and put strain on the relationship.

A source told The Daily Mail: "When they found out that Don and Bettina were dating, Kimberly and Beau teamed up to break them up.

"It was the most unholy of alliances, let's just put it that way."