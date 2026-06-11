Scheming Exes of Donald Trump Jr. and New Wife Bettina Anderson Joined Forces in Bid to their Sabotage Relationship in 'Unholy Alliance'
June 11 2026, Published 9:02 a.m. ET
The scheming exes of Donald Trump Jr. and new wife Bettina Anderson joined forces in an attempt to sabotage their relationship, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kimberly Guilfoyle and William "Beau" Wrigley reportedly formed an "unholy alliance" as they were both incensed their former partners had got together.
Secret Revenge Plot
Insiders claim Don Jr.'s ex Guilfoyle, 57, was enraged he began dating Anderson shortly after ending their engagement and she later got in touch with Wrigley, 62 — a billionaire heir and Anderson's former fiancé — to promote a storyline meant to tarnish Anderson’s image and put strain on the relationship.
A source told The Daily Mail: "When they found out that Don and Bettina were dating, Kimberly and Beau teamed up to break them up.
"It was the most unholy of alliances, let's just put it that way."
'Kimberly Determined Not To Be Seen As Loser'
The reported plan focused on casting Anderson, 39, as a "social climber" who was pursuing Don Jr., 48, for money and status rather than genuine feelings.
Guilfoyle and Wrigley met in December 2024 to talk strategy around the same time Don Jr. and Anderson were photographed together, and the two were later spotted dancing at a Palm Beach fundraiser at The Breakers.
A separate insider said: "Kimberley is determined not to be seen as a loser," describing Guilfoyle as "wild with jealousy" and keen to be publicly associated with wealthy men.
Despite the reported effort to generate negative coverage, the relationship still moved quickly. The couple is apparently now hoping to start a family, and Anderson signed a prenuptial agreement.
'They Definitely Plan On Having Kids'
“They're still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren't sure exactly when that time will come," an insider told Page Six. "But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together."
President Trump's oldest son was previously married to his now ex-wife, Vanessa, for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. They share five children: Kai, 19, Donald III, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11, and Anderson has already ingrained herself as part of the family.
Don Jr. has shared how Anderson spent time with his family, joining Spencer and Chloe on a summer 2025 trip to Scotland, where they went golfing with his Commander-in-Chief father.
Anderson seems to have bonded especially with influencer Kai, despite their 20-year age gap.
"Kai really likes Bettina and gets along with her well," an insider said about their relationship. "Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together."
This is Anderson's first marriage, and she enters it without any previous children. But Radar has learned that having kids is all part of her ultimate goal of finding a wealthy and powerful partner to solidify her carefully cultivated posh status.
"She's been wanting to get married for ages," Anderson's half-sister, Mea Stone, 60, previously said.
The ladies shared the same wealthy father, late banker Harry Loy Anderson, who welcomed Stone and another daughter during his first marriage to model Molly Babcock. Bettina was born during his second marriage to Swedish model Inger Anderson.
"Bettina's a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon," Stone shared. "That's what she's wanted her whole life, to be like her sister Kristina and have babies, and not to have to watch her nieces and nephews grow up without her having any babies.
"In some ways, I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was."