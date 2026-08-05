Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Alarming Self-Harm Livestream Prompted Police Response to Miami Home
Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
A shocking video of Perez Hilton caused phone calls to police, and the gossip writer was hospitalized.
Hilton, 48, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after he was covered in gory lacerations all over his body. In a livestream, Hilton was seen slicing himself open while completely naked, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Graphic Self-Harm Livestream
In the video, which circulated rapidly across social media, Hilton appeared angry, emotional, and seething as he scratched at his body with a blade. He was fully exposed as blood pooled up on his skin, leaving a red impression covering his entire body.
He moaned and spoke expletives as he slashed away at his body.
Hilton's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to LAMag, "I, like many others, feel very concerned for Mario’s health and I am trying to confirm that he is receiving the care that he needs to fully address the causes and conditions which led to this incident. It feels like a moment that deserves kindness and compassion."
Hilton's behavior alarmed the public, with multiple people ringing emergency services.
Police Use 'Crisis Intervention Techniques'
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office released a statement late Tuesday, assuring the public that they spoke with Hilton's family, who confirmed he was alone inside the home.
They added, "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication."
Authorities seemingly attempted to de-escalate with "crisis intervention techniques" to "reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter."
The Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals arrived at the scene, working with family to connect Hilton with resources.
Ultimately, he was "safely recovered" and moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Hilton Recovered From Sepsis in March
Hilton's episode came after earlier health complications, including a bout of sepsis. In March 2026, a flu escalated to a stomach ulcer, a perforated organ, and sepsis. He spent 21 days hospitalized in recovery.
He then received medical intervention for a massive blood clot in his leg, which was detected early during a check-up appointment in April.
"I have to have emergency surgery tomorrow. I'm so happy. I'm so grateful because this is a blessing from god," he said in a video. "We caught this early."
When he struggled to walk, his doctor referred him to the hospital, where they identified the clot. "If that blood clot had gone to my lungs or my heart," he told the camera. "It could have been real bad."
Hilton went through "a deep vein thrombosis" surgery.
Co-Streamers Left Frantic
Hilton wasn't alone online during the incident. His TikTok livestream linked to a group of three additional individuals who spoke frantically upon seeing his condition. They attempted to calm him down, telling him "the views not worth it."
They noted somebody needed to call the cops.
During the livestream, Hilton narrated the police's arrival to the camera. He said, "The police are here."
While the livestream came to an end, clips of the incident spread across social media, especially X. The platform received criticism for its lack of rapid moderation as the brutal video was still being uploaded by users into Wednesday morning.
His TikTok account was suspended.
On X, Hilton's account has not been updated since 9:14 p.m. EST when he shared a link from his celebrity gossip website.