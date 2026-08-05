Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Alarming Self-Harm Livestream Prompted Police Response to Miami Home

In the video, which circulated rapidly across social media, Hilton appeared angry, emotional, and seething as he scratched at his body with a blade. He was fully exposed as blood pooled up on his skin, leaving a red impression covering his entire body.

He moaned and spoke expletives as he slashed away at his body.

Hilton's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to LAMag, "I, like many others, feel very concerned for Mario’s health and I am trying to confirm that he is receiving the care that he needs to fully address the causes and conditions which led to this incident. It feels like a moment that deserves kindness and compassion."

Hilton's behavior alarmed the public, with multiple people ringing emergency services.