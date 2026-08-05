Trump Assassination Fears Erupt as Heavily Armed Man Is Arrested Outside Golf Course Two Days Before Prez's Visit

An armed man arrested outside the Trump National Golf Course near Los Angeles just two days before a planned visit from Donald Trump himself has raised new fears and concerns for the safety of the president, RadarOnline.com can report. Jeanine John Taele was allegedly "monitoring security-planning activities" at the club on Sunday, August 2, and had a loaded magazine with hollow-point bullets in his pants pocket when he was approached by officers.

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Jeanine John Taele Had a Cache of Weapons

Source: FBI Jeanine John Taele had a magazine filled with ammo when he was approached by security officers.

Trump arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday for a Republican National Committee fundraiser at the golf resort. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, plainclothes federal agents became suspicious on Sunday, when they spotted Taele walking the grounds of the golf resort while "taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities." Deputies approached the 38-year-old, and during a pat-down allegedly recovered a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition from his pants pocket. A subsequent search of his pickup truck, which was parked in the golf course parking lot, unearthed a loaded pistol with a round in the chamber, along with another loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.

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A Search of Jeanine John Taele's Home Found Disturbing Writings and Weapons

Source: FBI A search of his home uncovered a modified rifle and a fake security badge.

Taele was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition. On Monday, deputies searched his home, and an "illegally modified AR platform rifle," a .45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines and ammunition. The department said that "Multiple notebooks containing concerning statements" and two "radio signal devices" were also discovered. Taele pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges stemming from his arrest, including a charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. "While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President’s visit," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring. This investigation remains ongoing."

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'There is No Room for Error'

Source: mega The president landed in LA on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. State Attorneys office, Taele originally told federal agents he was employed by the State Department and was at the location for a security detail. Also found inside his truck were a pair of binoculars, and a badge that read, "security protection agent." "Mr. Taele’s troubling behavior at the President’s public golf course merely days before the President was expected to arrive raised serious red flags for law enforcement and led to the discovery of an unregistered firearm, a loaded weapon, as well as additional items of concern," said Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. "There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump’s life, and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, working with our partners at the U.S. Secret Service, the ATF, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, will investigate this case thoroughly."

Ryan Routh Targeted the President on a Golf Course

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Source: mega Ryan Routh was captured inside Trump International Golf Club in Florida.