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EXCLUSIVE: CBS News Stars Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman Face Off

CBS News stars Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman face growing competition, as their rivalry intensifies.
Source: MEGA; @MATTGUTMAN/INSTAGRAM

CBS News stars Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman face growing competition, as their rivalry intensifies.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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CBS News stars Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman have been quietly sizing each other up for years – with each of the ambitious dudes determined to come out on top, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They see each other as competition," a television insider said. "Neither wants the other to win. Every big interview, every headline, every career move gets noticed."

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Gutman's Scam Ordeal Reportedly Fueled Fresh Comparisons With Television Rival Matt

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Tony Dokoupil reportedly views Matt Gutman as professional competition at CBS News.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Tony Dokoupil reportedly views Matt Gutman as professional competition at CBS News.

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Gutman recently revealed he nearly lost his bank account in a sophisticated phone scam, earning widespread sympathy.

But behind the scenes, sources say the viral story has intensified comparisons between two of television's most handsome leading newsmen.

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Insiders Say Friendly Competition Between TV Stars Has Turned Intensely Personal

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Gutman revealed a sophisticated phone scam nearly cost him his bank account.
Source: @MATTGUTMAN/INSTAGRAM

Gutman revealed a sophisticated phone scam nearly cost him his bank account.

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"They're both smart, ambitious, polished, and they know exactly how they come across on camera," said another insider. "They're cut from the same cloth, which is exactly why they clash."

A veteran producer added: "Everyone is keeping score – and Tony and Matt are playing to win."

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