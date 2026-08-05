EXCLUSIVE: CBS News Stars Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman Face Off
Aug. 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
CBS News stars Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman have been quietly sizing each other up for years – with each of the ambitious dudes determined to come out on top, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They see each other as competition," a television insider said. "Neither wants the other to win. Every big interview, every headline, every career move gets noticed."
Gutman's Scam Ordeal Reportedly Fueled Fresh Comparisons With Television Rival Matt
Gutman recently revealed he nearly lost his bank account in a sophisticated phone scam, earning widespread sympathy.
But behind the scenes, sources say the viral story has intensified comparisons between two of television's most handsome leading newsmen.
Insiders Say Friendly Competition Between TV Stars Has Turned Intensely Personal
"They're both smart, ambitious, polished, and they know exactly how they come across on camera," said another insider. "They're cut from the same cloth, which is exactly why they clash."
A veteran producer added: "Everyone is keeping score – and Tony and Matt are playing to win."