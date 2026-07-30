EXCLUSIVE: How Newsman Matt Gutman Almost Had Life Savings Stolen by Phone Scammers

Gutman said the sketchy business began with a call from someone claiming to work in his bank's "fraud protection" department, who identified herself by name, provided a badge ID and appeared to know his personal banking details.

CBS News correspondent Matt Gutman admits he nearly fell for a massive financial scam in California when fraudsters phoned him in an attempt to get their mitts on his money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They seemed to know so much about me, about my bank account," the newsman recalled. "And then they said, 'Listen, we suspect that there is significant fraud activity at the bank branch where you bank.' ...We went through all the accounts, and we actually had some suspicious activity recently in my daughter's account."

Then the caller presented a cockamamie plan to collar the so-called crooks.

"She gave me the names and then she said, 'What we need you to do, in order to intercept these fraudsters, is to go into the bank and withdraw everything from your bank account' – which wasn't that much money at this point – 'and take it with you so you have it in cash and that'll trigger the fraudsters into action. That's how we'll be able to catch them.' I thought, OK, that's a little weird," Gutman shared.