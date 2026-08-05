EXCLUSIVE: Robert Wagner's Natalie Wood Tribute Sparks New Questions

The digital tribute was shared on July 16, four days shy of what would've been the West Side Story star's 88th birthday.

However, sources said hiding behind the emotional post is the stark reality that fed-up Wood was on the verge of dumping the Hart to Hart stud in November 1981 before disappearing from her yacht, Splendour, off California's Catalina Island following a vicious brawl with hotheaded hubby Wagner.

Investigative book writer Marti Rulli scoffed at the Instagram post, accusing Wagner of stonewalling Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) homicide investigators, and suspects the aging hunk is preparing to meet his maker.

"Wagner is getting near his end of times and wants to make amends with the other world," said Rulli – coauthor of Goodbye Natalie, Goodbye Splendour with skipper Dennis Davern, who reported the alleged domestic dust-up between the couple to authorities, leading to the 2011 launch of a homicide investigation.

"Is he trying to show they were madly in love? Well, they weren't!" she added. "She was ready to leave him. She was sick of his drinking, and she didn't want to put up with his jealousy. He killed her, and I think he's going to hell."

On that fateful night, the Rebel Without a Cause beauty, 43, was on the 60-foot Splendour with Wagner and her Brainstorm costar Christopher Walken when her husband allegedly flew into a jealous rage, leading to the reported altercation that Davern claims to have partially witnessed.