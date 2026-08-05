EXCLUSIVE: Louise Lasser's Tragic Stardom — How 1970s Icon Saw Personal Demons Derail Her Career

Her first fame was in commercials when she became a familiar face and whiny voice in Clio Award-winning commercials – like a '70s version of today's Flo from Progressive.

Woody Allen, her husband from 1966 to 1970, cast her in his early films What's Up, Tiger Lily? (1966), Take the Money and Run (1969), Bananas (1971) and Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972). Insiders say their ill-fated marriage took a toll on her.

The offbeat actress became the hottest ticket in Hollywood after All in the Family creator Norman Lear cast her as the title housewife and mom in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman in 1976. The satirical soap opera became one of the biggest hits of the decade.

The same year, Lasser's personal demons seemed to swallow her when she hosted one of the first episodes of Saturday Night Live, "simulating" a nervous breakdown on-air – that left viewers wondering if it was real – and was considered one of the most disastrous episodes of the show.