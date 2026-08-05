EXCLUSIVE: Louise Lasser's Tragic Stardom — How 1970s Icon Saw Personal Demons Derail Her Career
Aug. 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Louise Lasser, who died at 87, was a massive cultural icon in the 1970s whose personal life was deeply scarred by tragedy, mental health struggles and self-destruction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The New York native was haunted after losing both of her parents to suicide and failed to find happiness in her professional success.
Fame Came With Heavy Costs
Her first fame was in commercials when she became a familiar face and whiny voice in Clio Award-winning commercials – like a '70s version of today's Flo from Progressive.
Woody Allen, her husband from 1966 to 1970, cast her in his early films What's Up, Tiger Lily? (1966), Take the Money and Run (1969), Bananas (1971) and Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972). Insiders say their ill-fated marriage took a toll on her.
The offbeat actress became the hottest ticket in Hollywood after All in the Family creator Norman Lear cast her as the title housewife and mom in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman in 1976. The satirical soap opera became one of the biggest hits of the decade.
The same year, Lasser's personal demons seemed to swallow her when she hosted one of the first episodes of Saturday Night Live, "simulating" a nervous breakdown on-air – that left viewers wondering if it was real – and was considered one of the most disastrous episodes of the show.
Career Unraveled After 'SNL' Meltdown
Multiple cast members claimed Lasser was so spaced out they considered going live without her, Lorne Michaels banned Lasser from the show and NBC prevented the episode from being re-aired for years.
The same year, she was busted for cocaine possession, and insiders speculated the drug may have contributed to her SNL meltdown. She received six months' probation on the condition that she continue seeing her psychiatrist.
Lasser then walked away from her spectacularly successful sitcom, citing "exhaustion," dimming her star forever.
Later Comeback Couldn't Restore Stardom
In recent years, she had a bit of a resurgence, appearing as an elderly artist in Lena Dunham's Girls on HBO and in such celebrated independent films as the drug drama Requiem for a Dream.
But the superstardom she once had never returned. When asked whether she suffered Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman withdrawals after she left the series, she confessed, "I'm still withdrawing."