Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Woody Allen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Louise Lasser's Tragic Stardom — How 1970s Icon Saw Personal Demons Derail Her Career

Louise Lasser's personal demons derailed her 1970s stardom and shaped her troubled life.
Source: MEGA

Louise Lasser's personal demons derailed her 1970s stardom and shaped her troubled life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Louise Lasser, who died at 87, was a massive cultural icon in the 1970s whose personal life was deeply scarred by tragedy, mental health struggles and self-destruction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The New York native was haunted after losing both of her parents to suicide and failed to find happiness in her professional success.

Article continues below advertisement

Fame Came With Heavy Costs

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Woody Allen cast then-wife Louise Lasser in several of his early films.
Source: MEGA

Woody Allen cast then-wife Louise Lasser in several of his early films.

Article continues below advertisement

Her first fame was in commercials when she became a familiar face and whiny voice in Clio Award-winning commercials – like a '70s version of today's Flo from Progressive.

Woody Allen, her husband from 1966 to 1970, cast her in his early films What's Up, Tiger Lily? (1966), Take the Money and Run (1969), Bananas (1971) and Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972). Insiders say their ill-fated marriage took a toll on her.

The offbeat actress became the hottest ticket in Hollywood after All in the Family creator Norman Lear cast her as the title housewife and mom in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman in 1976. The satirical soap opera became one of the biggest hits of the decade.

The same year, Lasser's personal demons seemed to swallow her when she hosted one of the first episodes of Saturday Night Live, "simulating" a nervous breakdown on-air – that left viewers wondering if it was real – and was considered one of the most disastrous episodes of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Career Unraveled After 'SNL' Meltdown

Article continues below advertisement
Lorne Michaels reportedly banned Lasser from 'Saturday Night Live' after her troubled hosting stint.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Lorne Michaels reportedly banned Lasser from 'Saturday Night Live' after her troubled hosting stint.

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple cast members claimed Lasser was so spaced out they considered going live without her, Lorne Michaels banned Lasser from the show and NBC prevented the episode from being re-aired for years.

The same year, she was busted for cocaine possession, and insiders speculated the drug may have contributed to her SNL meltdown. She received six months' probation on the condition that she continue seeing her psychiatrist.

Lasser then walked away from her spectacularly successful sitcom, citing "exhaustion," dimming her star forever.

Article continues below advertisement

Later Comeback Couldn't Restore Stardom

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Will Smith is drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith's $3 million legal fight; the dispute continues to grow.

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith Drawn Into Jada Pinkett Smith's $3Million Legal Fight

Charlie Sheen faces new financial strain after a legal payout adds further pressure to his finances.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Faces New Financial Strain After Legal Payout

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Lena Dunham's 'Girls' featured Lasser as an elderly artist during her later-career resurgence.
Source: JM11 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Lena Dunham's 'Girls' featured Lasser as an elderly artist during her later-career resurgence.

In recent years, she had a bit of a resurgence, appearing as an elderly artist in Lena Dunham's Girls on HBO and in such celebrated independent films as the drug drama Requiem for a Dream.

But the superstardom she once had never returned. When asked whether she suffered Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman withdrawals after she left the series, she confessed, "I'm still withdrawing."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.