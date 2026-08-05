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EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith Drawn Into Jada Pinkett Smith's $3Million Legal Fight

Will Smith is drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith's $3 million legal fight; the dispute continues to grow.
Source: MEGA

Will Smith has been dragged into Jada Pinkett Smith's $3million legal fight; the dispute continues to grow.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Bad Boys star Will Smith is being asked to testify in the legal fight between wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and his former friend Bilaal Salaam, who is suing the Red Table Talk host for $3million over alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said Will is concerned that he will have to reveal details of their business practices and personal relationships in Hollywood.

Will and Jada wed in 1997 and are parents to son Jaden [Smith], 27, daughter Willow [Smith], 25, and the Oscar winner's son Trey [Smith], 33, with his ex Sheree Zampino.

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Smiths Present United Front

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Will Smith is being asked to testify in Bilaal Salaam's lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Will Smith is being asked to testify in Bilaal Salaam's lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith.

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As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Will and Jada have been accused of having a high-profile public "fauxmance," in which she privately treats her superstar hubby like a doormat.

An insider previously told RadarOnline.com "As the leaders of their studio, Westbrook Inc., and their family, Will and Jada have decided to present a united front and as the key decision-makers in both worlds, they're not showing any signs of conflict. They simply can't afford to."

Jada's legal eagle responded to the testimony request in a motion by writing, "There is nothing to meet and confer about. Mr. Smith is not a party to this litigation," in addition to pointing out no subpoena has been issued to the Independence Day actor.

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Lawyer Seeks More Evidence

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Jada called Salaam's $3 million emotional distress suit a 'money shakedown.'
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Jada called Salaam's $3 million emotional distress suit a 'money shakedown.'

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The lawyer also sought to compel Salaam to provide additional evidence, including "medical records supporting the physical and emotional injuries for which he seeks millions of dollars in damages."

According to Salaam's official complaint filed in November, he's alleged Jada, 54, repeatedly threatened him.

Salaam claimed at a private 2021 birthday bash for Will, 57, Jada and "seven members of her entourage" told him he would "end up missing or catch a bullet" if he continued to gab about her "personal business."

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Lawsuit Sparks Fresh War

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Salaam alleged the couple retaliated after he declined crisis work following Will's Oscars slap of Chris Rock.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Salaam alleged the couple retaliated after he declined crisis work following Will's Oscars slap of Chris Rock.

Salaam also insisted after he refused to help the couple with crisis management following Will slapping comic Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022 that the pair launched a "retaliatory campaign" against him.

Jada has called the suit a "money shakedown."

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