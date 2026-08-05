EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith Drawn Into Jada Pinkett Smith's $3Million Legal Fight

Bad Boys star Will Smith is being asked to testify in the legal fight between wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and his former friend Bilaal Salaam, who is suing the Red Table Talk host for $3million over alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said Will is concerned that he will have to reveal details of their business practices and personal relationships in Hollywood.

Will and Jada wed in 1997 and are parents to son Jaden [Smith], 27, daughter Willow [Smith], 25, and the Oscar winner's son Trey [Smith], 33, with his ex Sheree Zampino.