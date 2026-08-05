EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Faces New Financial Strain After Legal Payout

"Charlie's trying to put a brave face on this and say it's a win because his lawyers saved him from a far bigger nightmare, but half a million dollars is still a massive amount of money," an insider said.

"He's not broke, but he's saying he might have to take out a loan to come up with the money, which is pretty wild considering how much he used to be worth."

While Charlie has been sober since 2017, his acting career has stalled in recent years, and sources say he blew through most of his estimated $150million fortune during his party-hearty days – despite being TV's highest-paid actor when he pocketed a reported $1.8million per episode of Two and a Half Men.