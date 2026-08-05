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EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Faces New Financial Strain After Legal Payout

Charlie Sheen faces new financial strain after a legal payout adds further pressure to his finances.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen faces new financial strain after a legal payout adds further pressure to his finances.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Charlie Sheen agreed to pay $500,000 in back child support to former wife Brooke Mueller for their 17-year-old twins, Bob Sheen and Max Sheen – and now sources said the financial hit is bolstering his bond with ex Denise Richards as they commiserate about being taken to the cleaners by their respective past spouses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charlie, 60, struck a deal to fork over the dough to avoid even more legal bills in his battle with Mueller – his wife from 2008 to 2011 – and the "uncertainties" of litigation, according to a recent court filing.

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Charlie Sheen Faces Financial Pressure

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Charlie Sheen agreed to pay Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support for their twins.
Source: WENN / MEGA

Charlie Sheen agreed to pay Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support for their twins.

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"Charlie's trying to put a brave face on this and say it's a win because his lawyers saved him from a far bigger nightmare, but half a million dollars is still a massive amount of money," an insider said.

"He's not broke, but he's saying he might have to take out a loan to come up with the money, which is pretty wild considering how much he used to be worth."

While Charlie has been sober since 2017, his acting career has stalled in recent years, and sources say he blew through most of his estimated $150million fortune during his party-hearty days – despite being TV's highest-paid actor when he pocketed a reported $1.8million per episode of Two and a Half Men.

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Martin Won't Bail Charlie Out

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Sources said Sheen may need a loan to cover the settlement.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sources said Sheen may need a loan to cover the settlement.

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According to the insider, his actor dad, Martin Sheen, would "always" help him out.

But "Charlie knows he's not about to swoop in and write a check for that kind of money without a lot of strings attached."

The source said: "Charlie loves his boys and will always be there for them, but handing over this lump sum grinds his gears."

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Money Woes Bring Exes Together

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Denise Richards reportedly bonded with Sheen over their separate financial disputes with former partners.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Denise Richards reportedly bonded with Sheen over their separate financial disputes with former partners.

In February, Wild Things beauty Richards, 55, was ordered to pay temporary monthly spousal support of $5,000 to estranged husband Aaron Phypers following their 2025 split after six years of marriage.

Speaking of Charlie's hefty handout, the insider said: "Ironically, it's brought him even closer to Denise because she's going through her own financial nightmare with Aaron, so she can relate. It's a pretty miserable bond to share."

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