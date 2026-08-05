EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic Could Revisit Her Most Turbulent Years
Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Britney Spears wants to use her upcoming biopic to get revenge on the people she blames for wrecking her life – and ex-husband Kevin Federline is at the top of her hit list, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"The plan right now is to spend a considerable amount of the movie focusing on her marriage to Kevin," said an insider.
Britney's Story Takes Center Stage
The film will be based on the songbird's best-selling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and like in the book, it will paint him as something of a villain.
"It's not that Britney is looking to trash the father of her children, but the simple fact is that readers responded to her unvarnished look at the relationship and her honest thoughts about Kevin as a husband in the book," said the insider.
"Britney's side of the story is so much more credible than anything Kevin has said or written on the matter, at least in the eyes of the studio and the filmmakers," according to the source.
The plan is to focus on the Oops! ... I Did It Again singer's relationship with Federline, the father of her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Spears, 19, as well as the making of her biggest hits and most famous music videos.
Universal Studios, which is backing the project, hopes it will be as successful as Michael, the $1billion Michael Jackson blockbuster film.
"It speaks volumes that studio execs think Britney's story has the potential for comparable box-office success," said an industry insider.
"They're making a large investment in the project to get it off the ground," added the insider, who noted, by hiring A-listers such as Wicked director Jon M. Chu and New Girl screenwriter Liz Meriwether to work on the biopic, chances are good it won't get stuck in development hell.
Casting Search Begins for Britney's Big-Screen Portrayal
"Right now, the plan is to shoot this project in 2027 and release it in 2028 at the latest," said the source.
But one major challenge remains – finding an actress who can portray Britney in the prime years of her career, according to the source, who added: "That process will begin later this year."