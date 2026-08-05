EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic Could Revisit Her Most Turbulent Years

The film will be based on the songbird's best-selling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and like in the book, it will paint him as something of a villain.

"It's not that Britney is looking to trash the father of her children, but the simple fact is that readers responded to her unvarnished look at the relationship and her honest thoughts about Kevin as a husband in the book," said the insider.

"Britney's side of the story is so much more credible than anything Kevin has said or written on the matter, at least in the eyes of the studio and the filmmakers," according to the source.

The plan is to focus on the Oops! ... I Did It Again singer's relationship with Federline, the father of her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Spears, 19, as well as the making of her biggest hits and most famous music videos.