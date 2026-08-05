EXCLUSIVE: George and Amal Clooney Facing Growing Divorce Speculation
Aug. 5 2026, Published 5:45 a.m. ET
With her hand tucked into the crook of his arm, Amal Clooney and George Clooney wound their way up the path to Villa Bragaglia, a private 1940s estate on the Italian island of Capri, on July 14. Accessible only by foot, the property offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean as well as extraordinary privacy.
As the couple began their tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal Amal, elegant in a vintage fringed suede Thierry Mugler halter top and skirt and wedge heels, and George, dashing in a crisp white polo, stone-colored trousers and loafers, appeared unusually serious, their expressions offering little of the easy smiles and affection they're often photographed sharing during their Italian getaways.
Whether the couple was simply admiring one of Capri's most coveted homes or quietly exploring a possible purchase remains unclear.
But the outing reignited speculation that a huge chapter of the Clooneys' Italian life could be coming to an end. According to a July 17 report in a U.K. outlet, speculation has once again emerged that the 65-year-old Oscar winner may be selling Villa Oleandra, his stunning estate on Lake Como – and the place where he met the 48-year-old human rights attorney – the home he's said holds "a special place in my heart."
The real estate rumors come at a time when the Clooneys' nearly 12-year marriage is already facing renewed scrutiny. A source told RadarOnline.com that months of demanding schedules, long stretches apart and the challenge of balancing two exceptional careers have put pressure on the couple, with people close to the pair fretting the parents of twins Alexander and Ella, 9, are close to a breaking point.
"George may have promised to slow down, but he's still extremely busy, while Amal has her own career that requires her to be apart from him over long periods," said the source. "It's been this way for a very long time."
Though the pair can dutifully show up looking glam and in love on red carpets, "the reality is they're living fairly separate lives, and it's become this habit they're seemingly resigned to," said the source, adding, "They're always quick to shoot down any talk of trouble."
The End of An Era
When rumors he was selling the Lake Como estate cropped up in 2023, the Good Night, and Good Luck star denied it was on the market.
But if he does decide to part with the famed property, it would mark "the end of an era," said the source.
Purchased in 2002 for a reported $10 million, the villa – now worth a reported $100million – was once the place to be. George has hosted everyone from political elites like Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to royalty, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, and A-list pals like Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.
And it was there that George's life changed forever in 2013 when Amal attended one of his famed dinner parties. "Assuming this sale does happen," said the insider, "it will most certainly be bittersweet."
But sentiment is often at odds with practicality.
"They're barely there as a family anymore," said the source. In many ways, the Clooneys' center of gravity has already shifted.
After purchasing an $8.3million 18th-century estate in France's Provence in 2021, the couple gradually relocated their family.
George has said he worried about raising his children in the glare of L.A., telling Esquire last fall that in France, which has strict privacy laws: "They kind of don't give a s**t about fame."
In December, the French government confirmed George, Amal and the twins had obtained French citizenship.
Tellingly, dual citizenship could one day provide added flexibility should the Clooneys ever decide to live apart – or even divorce.
One report claimed the actor-director believes in preparing for every eventuality and views the family's international footprint – with homes in France, Italy, England, NYC and his native Kentucky – as a practical way to preserve stability for their children no matter what the future holds.
With all those properties, estranged parents would never have to cross paths.
Moving Apart
If there is a fault line in the Clooneys' marriage, it's not a lack of love but the increasingly different directions their lives are taking, the source explained.
"George and Amal are trying to find a balance, but it's a challenge," said the source.
While George remains busy with projects including the sequel Ocean's 14 and the upcoming In Love book-to-film adaptation with Annette Bening, the source said he's "at that stage where he's trying to only take jobs that appeal to him from a creative standpoint as opposed to chasing the paycheck."
The 17-year-younger Amal is still in the thick of her work life.
Long before she married the Out of Sight star in 2014, the British-Lebanese barrister had built an internationally respected career prosecuting war crimes, defending political prisoners and advocating for human rights around the world.
In June, Amal even admitted that her life was easier before she wed the Hollywood legend.
"I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different," she said at the Cartier Dialogues in Bangkok, adding, "and then I got married, and that changed quite a lot."
Thrust into the public eye, she became better known as a stylish wife than for her important international work.
"At first I was kind of conscious of that one-dimensional view where I felt like, 'Well, I can't be seen wearing this dress or doing this because I'm in front of a judge on Monday,'" she explained, adding ruefully, "[Fame] was something new to navigate."
Those competing demands haven't disappeared.
"It does irk Amal that certain people see her as his glorified arm candy," noted the source, who said she finds it "galling."
Forever Changed
For his part, George has said Amal transformed his life.
"I didn't want to have kids. Everything changed because I met this incredible person," he told The Los Angeles Times in January, insisting that the two never fought. "I'm in a much different place in life. I'm much more secure, and I am also less in the mood to win arguments."
He pointed to a terrifying 2019 motorcycle crash after which she convinced him to abandon his bike.
"When my wife said, 'I think we're done,' I said, 'OK. Fair enough,'" he recalled.
Parenthood has required compromises as well. George revealed last fall that after Alexander and Ella were born, he and Amal made the difficult decision to stop accepting work that took them into some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones.
"You can't just go swinging as you used to," he said, noting, "Amal and I both had to change our goals... You had to change sort of what the rules were."
What's at Stake
Should the Clooneys ever part ways, the stakes would extend far beyond their estimated $500million net worth.
They'd have to untangle the global life they've built together – including a real estate portfolio worth an estimated $140million, George's decades-long film career and business ventures (his blockbuster 2017 Casamigos tequila brand sale scored him and his partners up to $1 billion), Amal's internationally renowned legal practice, and the Clooney Foundation for Justice they launched together in 2016.
Then there are the children.
"They would go above and beyond to ensure things are as amicable and stress-free as possible," said the source, noting money wouldn't become a point of contention.
"Nobody would dispute how much George adores and respects Amal. She'd undoubtedly be very well taken care of."
Only time will tell.
In July, Venice Film Festival leadership announced that George will receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Career Achievement in September. Whether Amal will be by his side for the milestone remains to be seen.
But despite months of speculation, said the source, neither wants to walk away.
"George and Amal are committed to making it work," the source added.