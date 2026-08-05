EXCLUSIVE: George and Amal Clooney Facing Growing Divorce Speculation

Whether the couple was simply admiring one of Capri's most coveted homes or quietly exploring a possible purchase remains unclear.

But the outing reignited speculation that a huge chapter of the Clooneys' Italian life could be coming to an end. According to a July 17 report in a U.K. outlet, speculation has once again emerged that the 65-year-old Oscar winner may be selling Villa Oleandra, his stunning estate on Lake Como – and the place where he met the 48-year-old human rights attorney – the home he's said holds "a special place in my heart."

The real estate rumors come at a time when the Clooneys' nearly 12-year marriage is already facing renewed scrutiny. A source told RadarOnline.com that months of demanding schedules, long stretches apart and the challenge of balancing two exceptional careers have put pressure on the couple, with people close to the pair fretting the parents of twins Alexander and Ella, 9, are close to a breaking point.

"George may have promised to slow down, but he's still extremely busy, while Amal has her own career that requires her to be apart from him over long periods," said the source. "It's been this way for a very long time."

Though the pair can dutifully show up looking glam and in love on red carpets, "the reality is they're living fairly separate lives, and it's become this habit they're seemingly resigned to," said the source, adding, "They're always quick to shoot down any talk of trouble."