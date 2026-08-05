EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's Future in Radio Faces Fresh Retirement Rumors

"He feels badly for these people, he's not heartless and he says he did everything in his power to save as many jobs as he could but the fact is he needs to scale back. He's 72 years old now and wants to enjoy this stage of his life more and that means working less," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Of course, his sympathy isn't weighing all that heavily on him because he's enjoying his summer break in the lap of luxury surrounded by other mega-rich people."

The staffers were immediately sent home after being canned and are expected to receive a severance package that will most likely be dwarfed by Stern's megabucks salary.

He pocketed $500million in a five-year contract that expired at the end of 2025.