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EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's Future in Radio Faces Fresh Retirement Rumors

Howard Stern's future in radio faces uncertainty as new retirement rumors surround the veteran host.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern's future in radio faces uncertainty as new retirement rumors surround the veteran host.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

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Shock jock Howard Stern is living up to the label by suddenly laying off about a dozen loyal staffers from his SiriusXM show, leading some to believe the aging King of All Media is likely greasing the skids for retirement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While insiders said morale for the surviving employees is in tatters, Stern is reportedly going out with a whimper by producing just one four-hour show a week and mining his vast archives of shows as filler when he returns from his summer break.

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Howard Prioritizes Life Over Work

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Howard Stern's staff cuts have fueled speculation that he is preparing for retirement.
Source: Joe Russo / MEGA / MA

Howard Stern's staff cuts have fueled speculation that he is preparing for retirement.

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"He feels badly for these people, he's not heartless and he says he did everything in his power to save as many jobs as he could but the fact is he needs to scale back. He's 72 years old now and wants to enjoy this stage of his life more and that means working less," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Of course, his sympathy isn't weighing all that heavily on him because he's enjoying his summer break in the lap of luxury surrounded by other mega-rich people."

The staffers were immediately sent home after being canned and are expected to receive a severance package that will most likely be dwarfed by Stern's megabucks salary.

He pocketed $500million in a five-year contract that expired at the end of 2025.

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Stern's Future Faces Questions

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SiriusXM gave Stern a flexible schedule for 'The Howard Stern Show' under his new contract.
Source: MEGA

SiriusXM gave Stern a flexible schedule for 'The Howard Stern Show' under his new contract.

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Stern signed a new three-year contract in December, giving him a "more flexible schedule" to tape The Howard Stern Show, but a longtime celebrity columnist suggests he's "limping along like an aging star athlete, desperately clinging to his youth and glory."

The reduced schedule will give Stern and his wife, Beth [Stern], time to fend off a bombshell lawsuit by a former personal assistant accusing the couple of creating a "hostile working environment."

Stern denied the charges, calling the legal claim "a thinly veiled shakedown."

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Former Staffers Show Little Sympathy

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Former workers reportedly resent Howard and wife Beth Stern's luxurious lifestyle amid the layoffs.
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Former workers reportedly resent Howard and wife Beth Stern's luxurious lifestyle amid the layoffs.

Insiders, however, said Stern's legal struggle is not getting much sympathy from former workers.

"The contrast couldn't be any more depressing for the people who are out a job and wondering how they're going to support their families and here he is, living like a lord," the source said.

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