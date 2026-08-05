EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell Eyes Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Hosting Role
Aug. 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell is hankering for a career comeback and considers her summer fill-in for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel the audition of a lifetime as she guns for his gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rosie's Ready to Return
According to insiders, ABC is quietly evaluating guest emcees Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Jelly Roll, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz and O'Donnell to determine who could potentially inherit the slot if the namesake host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! doesn't extend his current contract, which is set to expire in May 2027.
"Rosie absolutely wants this job," a well-placed source told RadarOnline.com. "She's ready for a major television comeback and believes hosting a late-night show is exactly where she belongs."
A network insider shared: "While Jimmy's on vacation, executives are watching who connects with the audience, generates buzz, and can carry the show night after night."
Recently, O'Donnell confirmed that she will be returning to The View as a guest for its 30th anniversary.
During a Monday, August 3, appearance on the Tangle With Kyle Ridley podcast, she said: "They're bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season."
O'Donnell added: "I'm pretty proud of that show, what it's become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics, and that was not the case when I first joined."
As loyal viewers may remember, O'Donnell has had two separate stints on The View.