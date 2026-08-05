EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell Eyes Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Hosting Role

According to insiders, ABC is quietly evaluating guest emcees Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Jelly Roll, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz and O'Donnell to determine who could potentially inherit the slot if the namesake host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! doesn't extend his current contract, which is set to expire in May 2027.

"Rosie absolutely wants this job," a well-placed source told RadarOnline.com. "She's ready for a major television comeback and believes hosting a late-night show is exactly where she belongs."

A network insider shared: "While Jimmy's on vacation, executives are watching who connects with the audience, generates buzz, and can carry the show night after night."