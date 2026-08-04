Meghan Markle Mocked By Critics Over 'Desperate' 45th Birthday Post Taking Pool Plunge in Sunglasses & Jewelry

The first picture showed Markle making a wild jump into a pool while holding a cluster of nearly a dozen balloons, including two large Mylar ones that read "Happy Birthday" in large lettering.

The California native was wearing the same black one-piece bathing suit she was recently seen in when dropping family photos from their summer vacation in Portugal.

While her hair was pulled back, some critics questioned the spontaneity of the shot because Markle was wearing dark sunglasses as she took the plunge and her ever-present yellow-gold Cartier Tank Française watch, which once belonged to Princess Diana. She also sported her gold Cartier love bracelet from ex-husband Trevor Engelson while leaping into the water.

A second photo showed the balloons sticking out of the water perfectly with Markle's arm above the waterline after the plunge.