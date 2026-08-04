Meghan Markle Mocked By Critics Over 'Desperate' 45th Birthday Post Taking Pool Plunge in Sunglasses & Jewelry
Aug. 4 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's 45th birthday celebration took an awkward turn after she posted a black-and-white swimsuit photo that critics blasted as "desperate," with many poking fun at the former royal for keeping her sunglasses and pricey jewelry on as she plunged into a pool, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former actress marked another trip around the sun with two photos on her Instagram account on August 4, thanking fans "for the birthday love!"
Taking the Birthday Plunge
The first picture showed Markle making a wild jump into a pool while holding a cluster of nearly a dozen balloons, including two large Mylar ones that read "Happy Birthday" in large lettering.
The California native was wearing the same black one-piece bathing suit she was recently seen in when dropping family photos from their summer vacation in Portugal.
While her hair was pulled back, some critics questioned the spontaneity of the shot because Markle was wearing dark sunglasses as she took the plunge and her ever-present yellow-gold Cartier Tank Française watch, which once belonged to Princess Diana. She also sported her gold Cartier love bracelet from ex-husband Trevor Engelson while leaping into the water.
A second photo showed the balloons sticking out of the water perfectly with Markle's arm above the waterline after the plunge.
'Who Posts Happy Birthday to Themselves?'
Critics on X mocked Markle's swimsuit birthday celebration photos.
"Who posts Happy Birthday to themselves? The neediness is embarrassing," one person sneered.
"I'm sorry, but that's just obnoxious when you are posting Happy Birthday to yourself," a second wrote
A third user noted, "I wonder how much time it took for her to plan this image."
"Who jumps in a pool wearing sunglasses and expensive gold jewelry?" a fourth user asked, while a fifth complained, "Nothing she does is spontaneous."
More Princess Diana Copycat Allegations
Other users pointed to an iconic photo of Diana leaping into the ocean in a nearly identical body position, claiming the resemblance was uncanny and that Markle may have been attempting to "cosplay" her late mother-in-law again.
Markle was hit with similar accusations on July 23, when she shared a series of photos from the family's summer trip to Europe.
One showed the normally bikini-loving Markle in a black, backless one-piece nearly identical to the one Diana was famously photographed wearing in the 1990s. The bathing suit even featured the same high-cut hips that were so famous at the time.
The former Suits star was looking out at the ocean from the shoreline as her husband, Prince Harry, frolicked in the water with the couple's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
Meghan Markle Shared a Solo Photo for 44th Birthday Despite Dinner With Friends
Markle shared a similarly solitary birthday photo in 2025, showing herself blowing out the candles on a birthday cake, even though she was out at a restaurant allegedly surrounded by her husband and close pals.
The ex-royal wrote in the caption, "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special."
Markle went on to note that the dinner took place at the upscale Beverly Hills restaurant Funke.
"And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience," she added in the caption at the time.