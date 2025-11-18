How Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Reacted To Her Dating Prince Harry Finally Revealed... as Bethenny Frankel Claims Trevor Engelson Was 'Convinced' She Would Marry the Royal
Nov. 18 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Reality star Bethenny Frankel has given an insight into how Meghan Markle's ex-husband reacted to being told the ex-Suits actress was dating Prince Harry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trevor Engelson, who was married to Meghan for three years until 2014, was confident his former wife would marry the royal, according to Frankel.
Shock At Ex Dating Royalty
The former reality star 54, got to know Meghan's film producer ex at around the time her relationship with Harry became public in 2016.
Frankel briefly dated Engelson, who is now happily married to his second wife Tracey Kurland, and his previous marriage quickly came up in conversation as they got to know each other.
She explained: "He said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits. I didn't know what the show was. I didn't know the woman.
"Months later I see pictures showing Harry's dating someone and texted him: 'Is this your ex?'"
Engelson, now 49, said: "Yup."
She'll 'Close' The Deal
She went on in a text to him: "Do you think she's going to close?" — a nod to close the deal, as in marry.
And Frankel claims Engelson replied, knowingly: "Oh, she'll close."
She added: "I don't want to get into more about that but he was like: 'She'll close.'"
Frankel previously revealed that she texted Engelson on the eve of the royal wedding: "Holy s--t, your ex is going to be a princess."
Meghan and Engelson first started dating in 2004, before marrying in September 2011. They separated in August 2013 and divorced in 2014, with papers citing "irreconcilable differences."
The couple was granted a no-fault divorce.
It was reported previously that Meghan had posted her wedding ring back to Engelson having ultimately decided their marriage was over.
Happily Moved On
After the split, Meghan went on to date Canadian celebrity chef Cory Vitiello, before being introduced to Prince Harry by mutual friend Misha Nonoo in May 2016. Nine years on the Sussexes have two children and are settled in Montecito.
Her ex-husband, meanwhile, also found love again and is happily coupled up with his wife Kurland, whom he married in 2019. They share three children.
Frankel also shared her feelings about Meghan and how the Suits alum has handled her post-royal life.
"I thought she was wonderful. It was so great for the monarch. I liked the message, all the things," Frankel noted, adding that she has disagreed with the couple's "decisions" since moving to the U.S.
"Through the Netflix, through them trying to put 50 pounds of s--t in a five-pound bag. It just seemed like had they been managed properly or really been strategic, like played chess, it would’ve such a different outcome," she stated.
Frankel also weighed in on the drama over the Sussexes reportedly forcing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner to delete pictures of them from Jenner's recent star-studded 70th birthday party.
"Meghan is trying to be so many different things," Frankel said. "And I just don’t think that she herself is fully aware of who she is.
"It's very difficult to be front and center at the Kardashian 70th party and then also be many of the things she wants to be."