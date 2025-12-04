EXCLUSIVE: Audited! Radar Reveals the Full Extent of Meghan Markle's Priceless Princess Diana Jewelry Haul

Her collection includes rings, earrings, bracelets and watches once worn by the Princess of Wales, many of them quietly passed on by Harry in the years following their wedding.

The items have appeared at some of the couple's most pivotal public moments – from their tour of Australia to their interview with Oprah Winfrey – symbolically knitting Markle into a legacy insiders say she loves entertaining, that she is "somehow like the People's Princess."

One royal aide said: "Meghan loves the Diana pieces because they feed into her own sense of her life's narrative, deluded as it is. "She sees herself as someone battling the institution, much as she believes Diana did – but she is nothing like Diana."

Another friend of the couple added: "The jewelry makes her feel connected to Diana in a way that supports the narrative she has embraced about her life. It means a great deal to her."