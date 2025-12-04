EXCLUSIVE: Audited! Radar Reveals the Full Extent of Meghan Markle's Priceless Princess Diana Jewelry Haul
Dec. 4 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's gleaming collection of Princess Diana's jewelry has become a growing source of fascination inside royal circles, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess delights in the haul as it reinforces her long-held belief she mirrors the late Princess – a wronged outsider striking out alone against The Firm.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has accumulated a significant array of Diana's pieces since her 2017 engagement to Prince Harry, 41.
Feeding Her Own Narrative
Her collection includes rings, earrings, bracelets and watches once worn by the Princess of Wales, many of them quietly passed on by Harry in the years following their wedding.
The items have appeared at some of the couple's most pivotal public moments – from their tour of Australia to their interview with Oprah Winfrey – symbolically knitting Markle into a legacy insiders say she loves entertaining, that she is "somehow like the People's Princess."
One royal aide said: "Meghan loves the Diana pieces because they feed into her own sense of her life's narrative, deluded as it is. "She sees herself as someone battling the institution, much as she believes Diana did – but she is nothing like Diana."
Another friend of the couple added: "The jewelry makes her feel connected to Diana in a way that supports the narrative she has embraced about her life. It means a great deal to her."
The Priceless Engagement Ring
The first Di jewelry gift to Markle came with her engagement to Harry. She began wearing a three-stone ring featuring two diamonds taken from Diana's diamond tennis bracelet – a piece that has since become one of the duchess' most frequently worn heirlooms.
The ring was designed by Harry himself, who said at the time including his mother's diamonds in the glittering band ensured she would always be with the couple in spirit.
Experts estimate the retail cost of the ring was up to $350,000 – but add the source of the diamonds make it almost priceless.
More jewels followed.
At the couple's wedding reception in 2018, Markle stepped out in Diana's aquamarine Asprey ring – commonly known as the Princess' "divorce ring" – which Diana had commissioned in 1996 after receiving the gemstone as a gift from Lucia Flecha de Lima.
Meghan paired the large blue stone with her Stella McCartney halter-neck gown for the evening event at Frogmore House.
The Divorce Ring and Bracelets
The same year, Meghan debuted Diana's diamond tennis bracelet during the couple's trip to Fiji.
She later wore it for the widely viewed Oprah interview in 2021 and again at the Time100 Summit in 2025.
Markle also now sports Diana's gold butterfly earrings, first worn by the Princess in the 1980s.
The duchess debuted the gold, diamond and sapphire studs during her and Harry's visit to Australia and brought them out again for their 2024 trip to Colombia.
A matching gold bangle to go with the earrings – featuring two sapphires framed by diamonds – was also passed to her and first appeared on the same Australian tour.
The inheritance extends to Diana's watches.
Meghan is frequently seen wearing a Cartier Tank Française long believed by royal watchers to be the same one worn by Diana during the 1990s, gifted by Harry during their marriage.
A Deep Kinship
In 2024, Harry added a diamond cross necklace to the collection.
Markle wore the piece during their trip to Nigeria for the Invictus Games – the same country Diana visited in 1990 with then-Prince Charles.
A longtime palace staffer said: "To Meghan, these aren't just jewels. They are reminders of a woman she feels a deep kinship with – someone she believes walked a similar path, endured similar battles and tried, ultimately, to break free.
"Of course, it goes without saying that Diana's fans would have something different to say about that belief."