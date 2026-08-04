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Home > News > Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ex Maria Shriver Pose for Rare Photo Together 15 Years After Love Child Scandal Destroyed Their Marriage

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Source: MEGA, @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram

The former couple's daughter shared a rare glimpse of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posing together.

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Aug. 4 2026, Updated 7:00 p.m. ET

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Fans got a rare glimpse of exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver looking happy together on a family getaway, courtesy of the former couple's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair had an acrimonious when she discovered he fathered a love child, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper, but Arnold, 79, and Maria, 70, get along well today and still get together for family occasions.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Looked Happy on Ski Trip

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Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Source: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were seen together enjoying a recent wintery familly getaway in a photo shared by their daughter, Katherine.

Katherine, 36, took to Instagram on July 30 to share a tribute to The Terminator star on his birthday, mixing throwback photos with more recent snapshots.

One included Arnold and Maria smiling while seated together outdoors on a ski resort bench. Both were wearing matching puffer jackets and sunglasses while looking at ease in each other's company.

The picture appeared fairly recent, as the former California governor was sporting the same white beard he has today.

Another photo taken at the same location showed the former couple's eldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, joining his dad on the bench, as the family appeared to be on a ski trip.

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Maria Shriver 'Crushed' by Affair

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were once a Hollywood power couple.

Shriver and Arnold married in 1986, but their world was rocked in 2011 when the box office titan finally came clean that he was the biological father of housekeeper Mildred Baena's son after the two had an affair. Joseph was born in 1997.

The revelation came during weekly counseling sessions the former couple was attending after he termed out as governor, which Arnold recalled in his eponymous 2023 Netflix documentary.

"In one of the sessions, the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph,'" The Expendables star revealed. "I thought my heart stopped. And then I told the truth. 'Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son.'"

The confirmation left his then-wife "crushed."

Joseph was 13 when the secret came out.

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'Everyone Had To Suffer' After Arnold Schwarzenegger's Confession

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger posed wiht his son Joseph Baena on a red carpet.

While Arnold has maintained a close relationship with Joseph to this day, he said in the documentary that he feels "reluctant talking about it because every time I do it opens up the wounds again."

None of the former couple's four children, which in addition to Katherine and Patrick, 32, include daughter Christina, 33, and son Christopher, 28, have a relationship with their half-brother.

"I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f--- up," Arnold admitted. "Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone."

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Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena Share a Love of Bodybuilding

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Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena
Source: @schwarzenegger/Instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his son a birthday shout-out in 2017 sharing one of their trips to the gym.

While Arnold is close with all his children, it's Joseph who has followed in his father's footsteps in bodybuilding.

Way back in 2017, the former Mr. Universe shared a photo of himself standing over his then-18-year-old son at a weight machine in the gym.

"Happy birthday, Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner. You get stronger and smarter every year, and I’m so proud of you. I love you," Arnold wrote in the caption.

In March, he also helped his son train for his first competitive bodybuilding competition. Joseph went on to win several categories of the NPC Natural Colorado State competition.

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