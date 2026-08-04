Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ex Maria Shriver Pose for Rare Photo Together 15 Years After Love Child Scandal Destroyed Their Marriage

Katherine, 36, took to Instagram on July 30 to share a tribute to The Terminator star on his birthday, mixing throwback photos with more recent snapshots.

One included Arnold and Maria smiling while seated together outdoors on a ski resort bench. Both were wearing matching puffer jackets and sunglasses while looking at ease in each other's company.

The picture appeared fairly recent, as the former California governor was sporting the same white beard he has today.

Another photo taken at the same location showed the former couple's eldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, joining his dad on the bench, as the family appeared to be on a ski trip.