'Start With Your Boss:' JD Vance Ripped After Boasting 'Fraudsters Will Be Brought to Justice'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
JD Vance has continued to focus on punishing fraudsters across the nation, but the Vice President was ripped by critics who claimed he should start by looking at his boss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Vance has hosted meetings at the White House to address fraud and will soon have a fraud task force meeting with members of Congress.
'What About the Criminals in the White House?'
Recently, Vance took to his official Instagram to boast: "Fraudsters will be brought to justice," as he shared a news headline of the White House fraud task force helping the FBI catch four overseas fugitives.
The task force and the FBI released a "Most Wanted Fraudster" (MWF) list, as Said Abdullahi Ereg, who was accused of defrauding the Federal Child Nutrition Program, became the first person on the list to get arrested. However, while Vance celebrated his victory, critics in the comments section were quick to bash him instead.
"Why don’t you start with your boss?" one person asked, referring to President Trump, as another added, "What about the criminals in the White House?
A user quipped, "Calls are coming from inside the house," and a commentator raged, "But Trump is still running around."
Trump V. Fraud
The president is no stranger to fraud accusations, as Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal recently asked the SEC to investigate whether the TRUMP meme coin facilitated fraud after its value collapsed nearly 100 percent from its peak.
"We are concerned that President Trump's memecoin scheme may constitute an illegal scam," the pair of politicians wrote, according to CNN. Warren and Blumenthal asked the SEC to confirm if the project operated as a "soft rug pull," which is when insiders gradually withdraw support instead of abandoning it.
In December, the 80-year-old was also accused of mortgage fraud and of claiming more than one primary residence in a bid for lower mortgage rates.
In response, the White House claimed: "There was no defraudation."
JD Vance's Travel Drama
Meanwhile, Vance has also not avoided landing in hot water over his tenure as Trump's right-hand man. Just last month, the 42-year-old was accused of using the Marine Corps' helicopter to take his son to his golf lesson.
According to MS NOW, Vance demanded that the Marine Two helicopter take him and his son to the world-class golf center at Joint Base Andrews; however, bad weather in the Washington, D.C. area halted the trip.
At the time, sources claimed that the canceled helicopter ride reflected a "building morale problem" inside the security team assigned to Vance and his family.
"The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR," an insider told the outlet. "He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. Senator."
The Secret Service is also said to have been "fed up" with the last-minute travel demands that Vance and his wife, Usha, have placed on agents.
In response, Vance's office said, "The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction..."
However, days later, a Secret Service agent was put on administrative leave after being suspected of leaking information about Vance's travel details.
"... While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.