'Start With Your Boss:' JD Vance Ripped After Boasting 'Fraudsters Will Be Brought to Justice'

Recently, Vance took to his official Instagram to boast: "Fraudsters will be brought to justice," as he shared a news headline of the White House fraud task force helping the FBI catch four overseas fugitives.

The task force and the FBI released a "Most Wanted Fraudster" (MWF) list, as Said Abdullahi Ereg, who was accused of defrauding the Federal Child Nutrition Program, became the first person on the list to get arrested. However, while Vance celebrated his victory, critics in the comments section were quick to bash him instead.

"Why don’t you start with your boss?" one person asked, referring to President Trump, as another added, "What about the criminals in the White House?

A user quipped, "Calls are coming from inside the house," and a commentator raged, "But Trump is still running around."