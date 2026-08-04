Joan Collins, 93, and Husband Percy Gibson, 61, Spotted on Saint Tropez Yacht in Rare Sighting

As for the 61-year-old producer, he was all smiles on their date night, sporting a white-and-pink patterned button-up, matching pants and Gucci loafers.

This comes days after Collins shared a video of herself and her husband "roaming the streets" of Saint-Tropez on social media.

One fan in the comments section gushed, "So elegant at 93! Old school film star no glamour left in Hollywood now all look awful," and a second person praised, "Ninety bloody three. Looking incredible. Such a stylish, cool outfit and sauntering along like someone literally twenty years younger. Inspiring."