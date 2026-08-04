Joan Collins, 93, and Husband Percy Gibson, 61, Spotted on Saint Tropez Yacht in Rare Sighting
Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Joan Collins was photographed enjoying a lavish night out on a Saint Tropez yacht with her husband, Percy Gibson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, August 3, the Dynasty star, 93, could be seen in a black top, a leaf-patterned skirt and white espadrille sandals as she clung to Gibson's arm. She accessorized the look with a green scarf and gold jewelry.
Inside Joan Collins and Percy Gibson's Date Night
As for the 61-year-old producer, he was all smiles on their date night, sporting a white-and-pink patterned button-up, matching pants and Gucci loafers.
This comes days after Collins shared a video of herself and her husband "roaming the streets" of Saint-Tropez on social media.
One fan in the comments section gushed, "So elegant at 93! Old school film star no glamour left in Hollywood now all look awful," and a second person praised, "Ninety bloody three. Looking incredible. Such a stylish, cool outfit and sauntering along like someone literally twenty years younger. Inspiring."
Collins and Gibson split their time between their European homes in England and in the South of France.
Their primary residence is situated in the Belgravia neighborhood in London, but they also share a sprawling villa in Saint-Tropez where they reportedly spend a few months per year.
Joan Collins Marks Anniversary on Social Media
Despite being a nonagenarian, Collins clearly has no problem getting dolled up for nights out on the town.
As Radar previously reported, the award-winning actress was seen with Gibson celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary in West Hollywood last year at the So-Cal celebrity hotspot Craigs.
Collins was dressed in a black-and-white ensemble while Gibson wore a black blazer, a white shirt and khaki pants.
On February 17, 2025, she took to Instagram to mark their special day.
"Happy Anniversary to my beloved hubby – 23 years of wedded bliss," she wrote in the caption. "All over the world."
Joan Collins Has Been Married 5 Times
Prior to her nuptials with Gibson, the actress had been married four other times. She also tied the knot with Maxwell Reed, Rob Kass, Anthony Newley and Peter Holm before meeting the theater and film producer.
Back in 2024, Collins revealed the secret to her fifth marriage.
"We love each other in a very deep way," she told E! News at the time. "We love each other, adore each other—as people, not just husband and wife or lovers. We like each other."
"We got to know each other very, very well before we committed," she continued. "We really, really got to know each other deeply in the right way."
Joan Collins and Percy Gibson's Morning Routine
Over the years, the happy couple has also formed a morning routine.
"I wake up every morning, and I think, 'Oh I'm really lucky to be alive,'" she said at the time. "I know my husband is gonna bring me a delicious cup of coffee, which he always does. And if he goes to workout, which he does, he'll leave me a little note, which I think is sweet."