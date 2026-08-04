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EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Seeks Emergency Order to Stop Rep. Max Miller's Alleged Settlement Violations

Stephanie Grisham and Max Miller
Source: MEGA ; @livenowfox/youtube

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is seeking an emergency court order against Rep. Max Miller, alleging he violated the parties' 2023 settlement agreement.

Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

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Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has asked an Ohio judge to issue an emergency court order against Rep. Max Miller, alleging the Ohio congressman violated the terms of the confidential settlement that ended their years-long legal battle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Grisham filed a Motion for Temporary Restraining Order on August 3, asking the court to immediately stop Miller from engaging in what she claims are ongoing violations of the parties' August 2023 settlement agreement.

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Settlement Fight Erupts Again

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Ex Trump Press secretary assistant Stephanie Grisham
Source: MEGA

Grisham later publicly identified Miller as the former boyfriend referenced in the book.

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The latest dispute traces back to the pair's brief relationship during President Donald Trump's first administration, when Miller served as a special assistant to the president.

In her 2021 memoir, I’ll Take Your Question Now, Grisham alleged an ex-boyfriend she later identified as Miller physically abused her during their relationship. He repeatedly denied the allegations.

The legal fight escalated when the congressman filed a defamation lawsuit against Grisham, arguing her claims damaged his reputation. Rather than proceed to trial, the parties reached a confidential settlement in August 2023, ending the case just weeks before it was scheduled to be heard by a jury.

According to the newly filed motion obtained by Radar, Grisham now contends Miller violated that settlement by making public statements she says breached the agreement's confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions.

Her attorneys argue the alleged conduct undermined the very purpose of the settlement by reigniting a dispute the parties had previously agreed to resolve.

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Grisham Seeks Court Intervention

Ohio Rep. Max Miller
Source: @livenowfox/youtube

Rep. Max Miller has denied wrongdoing in previous public disputes involving Grisham.

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According to the motion, Miller publicly accused Grisham of fabricating allegations that were at the center of the earlier litigation, repeated those accusations during a media interview, and disclosed confidential information protected under the settlement agreement.

The filing specifically seeks to halt what Grisham describes as continuing violations, including statements allegedly made during a June interview with Spectrum News and a May 7 post published on X.

Rather than seeking monetary damages through the emergency filing, Grisham is asking the court to order Miller to remove the May 7 social media post, prohibit him from making additional statements allegedly barred by the agreement, prevent further disclosure of confidential settlement information, and preserve the status quo while the litigation proceeds.

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Judge Sets Injunction Hearing

Stephanie Grisham
Source: MEGA

Grisham's attorneys argue the alleged harm remains ongoing.

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Her attorneys argue the alleged harm remains ongoing because the X post is still publicly accessible and continues to damage her reputation and professional standing.

The motion contends monetary damages alone cannot adequately remedy the alleged injuries, making immediate injunctive relief necessary.

Court records reviewed by Radar show Judge Emily Hagan has already scheduled an August 31 hearing on Grisham's request for a preliminary injunction.

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Latest Court Fight Unfolds

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Prez Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Grisham and Miller both served during President Donald Trump’s first administration before their relationship and subsequent legal battle became public.

The filing marks the latest legal challenge involving Miller, who has also faced separate, unrelated litigation involving his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

As of publication, Miller had not filed a response to Grisham's latest emergency motion.

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