EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Seeks Emergency Order to Stop Rep. Max Miller's Alleged Settlement Violations

The latest dispute traces back to the pair's brief relationship during President Donald Trump's first administration, when Miller served as a special assistant to the president.

In her 2021 memoir, I’ll Take Your Question Now, Grisham alleged an ex-boyfriend she later identified as Miller physically abused her during their relationship. He repeatedly denied the allegations.

The legal fight escalated when the congressman filed a defamation lawsuit against Grisham, arguing her claims damaged his reputation. Rather than proceed to trial, the parties reached a confidential settlement in August 2023, ending the case just weeks before it was scheduled to be heard by a jury.

According to the newly filed motion obtained by Radar, Grisham now contends Miller violated that settlement by making public statements she says breached the agreement's confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions.

Her attorneys argue the alleged conduct undermined the very purpose of the settlement by reigniting a dispute the parties had previously agreed to resolve.