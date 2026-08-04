Embattled Max Miller's Lawyer Admits Accidentally Sharing 'Private Images' of GOP Rep's Daughter, 2: 'Completely My Fault'

After the Dropbox folder was released, Moreno demanded Minc's firm investigate its release. Her attorney, Subodh Chandra, sent a demand letter, obtained by Radar, to the law firm.

In the letter, Chandra wrote, "The first time Miller shared the folder, it contained private images of Miller and Ms. Moreno's daughter and left her name unredacted. At least one of those images could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) because the daughter's genitals appear to be visible."

The attorney demanded "an explanation about how this occurred." They asked for clarity about the intent and purpose of sharing the photo. Additionally, they asked if the images were vetted.

The attorney and Moreno noticed the image was eventually removed. The demand letter asked, "Was it because someone realized that it was ill-advised (and in the case of the potential CSAM image, illegal) to share these images with the world?"

"Honest responses should not take long," wrote Chandra, demanding an answer by Wednesday, August 5.

Miller was accused of fracturing the collarbone of their daughter and physically abusing her – an allegation he denied.