Embattled Max Miller's Lawyer Admits Accidentally Sharing 'Private Images' of GOP Rep's Daughter, 2: 'Completely My Fault'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
United States Representative Max Miller's attorney has confessed to sharing a sensitive photo of the congressman's child by accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Miller was accused of abuse by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, he released a Dropbox folder of files in an effort to clear his name. However, those files included "private images" like one of his 2-year-old daughter, which Moreno's lawyer claimed could be considered "child sexual abuse material."
Rep. Max Miller's Attorney Takes Fall for Sensitive Photos Leak
Miller's attorney, Aaron Minc, assumed responsibility for the image's release.
"I am solely responsible for what happened," he said in a statement. "I was the only person responsible for assembling, creating, reviewing, adding, deleting, redacting, or making any changes to the information and files that were in this folder."
Minc claimed it was "completely unintentional and a mistake," according to Politico.
Max Miller's Ex-Wife Demands Answers
After the Dropbox folder was released, Moreno demanded Minc's firm investigate its release. Her attorney, Subodh Chandra, sent a demand letter, obtained by Radar, to the law firm.
In the letter, Chandra wrote, "The first time Miller shared the folder, it contained private images of Miller and Ms. Moreno's daughter and left her name unredacted. At least one of those images could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) because the daughter's genitals appear to be visible."
The attorney demanded "an explanation about how this occurred." They asked for clarity about the intent and purpose of sharing the photo. Additionally, they asked if the images were vetted.
The attorney and Moreno noticed the image was eventually removed. The demand letter asked, "Was it because someone realized that it was ill-advised (and in the case of the potential CSAM image, illegal) to share these images with the world?"
"Honest responses should not take long," wrote Chandra, demanding an answer by Wednesday, August 5.
Miller was accused of fracturing the collarbone of their daughter and physically abusing her – an allegation he denied.
Bernie Moreno Fears for Granddaughter's Safety
Ohio GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno, father of Miller's ex-wife, spoke out against Miller, claiming life has been "pure h---" for their family the past two years in the aftermath of the divorce.
He wrote on X, "It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle. Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private, but Max Miller's increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible."
The senator expressed, "Miller needs serious psychological help," calling him a "danger" to his daughter. He admitted to worrying about the safety of his granddaughter.
Max Miller Lacks 'Basic Standards of Character,' Says Bernie Moreno
Bernie also claimed Miller lacked "any basic standards of character required to hold elected office."
He added, "I ran for office because I wanted to make a difference for the country that gave me every opportunity to succeed, and to leave this nation better for my children and grandchildren. That sacrifice has been especially hard on my wife Bridget, whose big heart and steady support have never wavered. I owe it to her, to Emily, and to my granddaughter to speak the truth now."